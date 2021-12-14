Log in
Meteoric Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - MEI

12/14/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

METEORIC RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 15, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MEI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

64,005,832

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

METEORIC RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

107985651

1.3

ASX issuer code

MEI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

13-Dec-2021 18:31

Update - Update - Proposed issue of

An offer of +securities under a +securities

securities - MEI

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

14,000,000 options to CPS Capital Group as Lead Manager and Underwriting Fee

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

MEI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

15/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

64,005,832

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

As well as the issue of 12,801,126 attaching MEIO Options.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meteoric Resources NL published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
