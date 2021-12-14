Meteoric Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - MEI
Announcement Summary
Entity name
METEORIC RESOURCES NL
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 15, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MEI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
64,005,832
15/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
METEORIC RESOURCES NL
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
107985651
1.3
ASX issuer code
MEI
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
13-Dec-2021 18:31
Update - Update - Proposed issue of
An offer of +securities under a +securities
securities - MEI
purchase plan
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
14,000,000 options to CPS Capital Group as Lead Manager and Underwriting Fee
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Corporate Action Component Detail
only
ASX +security code and description
MEI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
use
15/12/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
64,005,832
Issue currency
Issue price or consideration per +security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01700000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
As well as the issue of 12,801,126 attaching MEIO Options.
