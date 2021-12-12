Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Meteoric Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEI   AU000000MEI3

METEORIC RESOURCES NL

(MEI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
0.016 AUD   0.00%
05:46pMETEORIC RESOURCES NL : Gold Recoveries Above 96% at Butchers Creek
PU
11/18METEORIC RESOURCES NL : Appendix 2A - Quotation of MEIO Options
PU
11/10Share Purchase Plan Prospectus
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meteoric Resources NL : Gold Recoveries Above 96% at Butchers Creek

12/12/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

13 December 2021

Butchers Creek Metallurgical Test Work Confirms Gold Recoveries Above 96%

Highlights

  • Butchers Creek ore is deemed amenable to a low-cost processing route incorporating a standard CIL cyanide leach plant
  • Whole of ore leaching achieved gold dissolution of 96.4 % after only 24 hours leach time
  • Composited sample exhibited straightforward non-refractory metallurgical characteristics
  • Physical characteristics indicate soft to medium hardness for ore readily amenable to conventional crushing
  • From these results, a simplified flowsheet presents a potential low-cost treatment facility and ore which is amenable to toll treatment

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) ("Meteoric" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the initial results of metallurgical test work carried out on recently drilled core from the sulphide zone at the Butchers Creek Deposit, the centerpiece of the Company's wholly owned Palm Springs Project in Western Australia.

The current metallurgical test work program was designed as a series of sighter tests to gauge the complexity required to recover gold from Butchers Creek using standard sulphide ore screening techniques. Samples of half core from Butchers Creek holes BCRD 484 (Composite #1) and BCRD486 (Composite #2) were sent to ALS laboratories in Perth where the two composites were formulated.

Dr. Andrew Tunks, Meteoric's Managing Director commented:

"These initial metallurgical test results of Composite #1 from Butchers Creek have produced an outstanding result in that a low cost simple "whole of ore" flowsheet using CIL only is indicated as being suitable for our project. Excellent cyanide leach recoveries in excess of 96%, with the potential to improve on this result, were achieved without the added complication, capital and operating cost imposed by either gravity recovery or flotation.

The most important outcome from this test work is the high leach recovery achieved on straight "whole of ore" leaching, which indicates the gold is well liberated and not locked up or influenced by the presence of moderate amounts of sulphides.

Such a high recovery number will feed directly into the current scoping study and will have a substantial impact on mine design and capital and operating cost estimates, The outcomes from the scoping study will drive the Company's Halls Creek strategy in 2022 and will be released in the first quarter 2022.

For personal use only

Metallurgical Test Programme

Each Composite was formulated at ALS Laboratories in Perth from half HQ core sent from site. All test work was done under the supervision of Trinol Pty Ltd in Perth.

Prior to compositing, half-core samples were set aside to measure the physical characteristics - UCS, Crushing Index (CWi) and Ball Milling Index (BBMi).

Head samples were examined by XRD to gauge the extent of sulphide minerals present, then subjected to the following standard test regime:

  • Grind Establishment
  • Gravity followed by direct cyanide leach
  • Gravity recovery followed by flotation, ultra-fine grinding to 10 microns of the concentrate and leaching of the tailings
  • Whole of ore leaching
  • The full ALS metallurgical testing flowsheet is included below in Appendix 1

Composites

Composite 1 was made up from Hole BCRD 484 (Table 1):

Table 1. Composite 1 from Hole BCRD 484 (284-315m)

Sample ID

Sample

Composite ID

As Received

Composite

Assay

Type

Weight (kg)

Gold g/t

Sulphur %

Palm Springs

1.42

1.44

BCRD 484

Half Core

BCRD 484 Fresh

48.3

Composite #1

Composite 2 was made up from hole BCRD 486 (Table 2):

Table 2. Composite 2 from Hole BCRD 486 (289-318m)

Sample ID

Sample

Composite ID

As Received

Composite

Assay

Gold g/t

Sulphur %

Type

Weight (kg)

Palm Springs

BCRD 486 Half Core,

BCRD 486 Fresh

42.5

TBD

TBD

Composite #2

*Testing on Composite #2 is still in progress.

For personal use only

Mineralogy

The XRD analyses for Composite #1 shown below (Table 3), confirms moderately sulphidic ore containing just over 1% combined sulphides. The ore also contains calcite and carbonate, ~4% by mass, which will assist with moderating potentially acid forming properties of the tailings and reduce lime consumption in the process.

Table 3. XRD analysis of Composite #1

Mineral or Assembly

Composite # 1

Mass %

Pyrrhotite

1

Pyrite and/or hematite

< 1

Clay mineral

< 1

Chlorite

16

Muscovite

1

Plagioclase

38

K-feldspar

24

Quartz

16

Calcite

2

Siderite type carbonate

2

Physical Properties

The measured physical properties (Table 4) indicated a weak to moderate hardness for ore which would not pose issues in terms of the design or selection of conventional crushing and grinding equipment.

Table 4. Physical properties of ore

Property

Value

Comment

UCS

14.9 - 30.0

MPa

Weak to moderate

CWi

Ave.

6.0

kWh/t

Low

BBMi

Ave.

17.0

kWh/t

Moderately hard

Leach Tests

Table 5. Leach Tests

Test Detail

Grind

Gold Assay

g/t

Au Extraction

Composite #1

P80

Individual

Head

Gravity

24 hr

48 hr

µm

cyanide

cyanide

Gravity/Direct

75

1.22/1.58/1.59/1.29

1.42

37.4%

93.4%

94.5%

Cyanide leach

Gravity/Flotation/

75

1.22/1.58/1.59/1.29

1.42

38.5%

96.5%

97.3%

UFG Conc./Direct

Cyanide leach

Whole of ore

75

1.22/1.58/1.59/1.29

1.42

0

96.4%

94.7%

leach

For personal use only

All leach tests (Table 5) were completed at a conventional grind size of p80 = 75 microns. Gravity recovery was determined in a mini-Knelson Concentrator and the results of 37% - 39% gravity recoverable gold would ordinarily be extremely encouraging. However, the overall recoveries at 24 hr. leach time, even in conjunction with flotation, are only marginally improved from 96.4% to 96.5% and as such, gravity and flotation would not be justifiable. This will be the subject to further close examination as development of the Palm Springs Project continues.

The most encouraging result was obtained from the "whole of ore" leach tests, which produced a recovery of 96.4% after a leach time of only 24 hours. It was noted that the recovery dropped off at 48 hours and this may be influenced by mild preg robbing properties. This observation will be the subject of further examination as there are techniques to counter preg robbing influences if they are present and could result in better recoveries.

The most important outcome from this test work is the high leach recovery achieved on straight "whole of ore" leaching, which indicates the gold is well liberated and not locked up or influenced by the presence of moderate amounts of sulphides.

Further Work

Composite #2 test work is currently being completed at ALS and the results are expected next month.

These results will be incorporated with Composite test #1 and fed into the current scoping study that is underway with independent consultants, Auralia Mining Consulting. Results from the studies will be available in Quarter 1 2022.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Directors of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Dr Andrew Tunks

Victoria Humphries

Managing Director

Investor and Media Relations

Meteoric Resources

NWR Communications

E: ajtunks@meteoric.com.au

E: victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au

T: +61 400 205 555

T: +61 431 151 676

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information reviewed, collated and fairly represented by Mr Peter Sheehan who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a consultant to Meteoric Resources NL. Mr Sheehan has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Sheehan consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this release that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work has been reviewed by Mr Noel O'Brien, FAusIMM, MBA, B. Met Eng. Mr O'Brien is not an employee of the Company but is employed as a contract consultant. Mr O'Brien is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, he has sufficient experience with the style of processing response and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr O'Brien consents to the inclusion in this report of the contained technical information in the form and context as it appears.

APPENDIX 1.

Figure 1. Metallurgical Test Program Flowsheet - Butchers Creek Comminution Test Work

For personal use only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meteoric Resources NL published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METEORIC RESOURCES NL
05:46pMETEORIC RESOURCES NL : Gold Recoveries Above 96% at Butchers Creek
PU
11/18METEORIC RESOURCES NL : Appendix 2A - Quotation of MEIO Options
PU
11/10Share Purchase Plan Prospectus
PU
11/09Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
11/09Application for quotation of securities - MEI
PU
11/03Meteoric Resources NL announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.7 million in funding
CI
10/26METEORIC RESOURCES NL : Strikes Thick Gold Mineralized Zones at Western Australia's Palm S..
MT
10/25Meteoric Resources NL Receives Final Results from the 2021 Program Carried Out at the c..
CI
10/24Meteoric Resources NL Announces 640m Zone of Anomalous Copper Mineralisation
CI
09/30METEORIC RESOURCES NL : - Closing Date for Nominations
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,04 M -6,47 M -6,47 M
Net cash 2021 3,97 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,4 M 16,8 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart METEORIC RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Meteoric Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METEORIC RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Tunks Managing Director & Executive Director
Patrick Nicolas Burke Executive Chairman
Shastri Meranda Ramnath Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Peter Sheehan Operations Manager
Paul Anthony Kitto Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METEORIC RESOURCES NL-78.67%17
BHP GROUP-5.82%144 024
RIO TINTO PLC-13.09%103 955
GLENCORE PLC57.90%63 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.27%47 091
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.37%34 280