Meteoric Resources NL : Gold Recoveries Above 96% at Butchers Creek

All leach tests (Table 5) were completed at a conventional grind size of p80 = 75 microns. Gravity recovery was determined in a mini-Knelson Concentrator and the results of 37% - 39% gravity recoverable gold would ordinarily be extremely encouraging. However, the overall recoveries at 24 hr. leach time, even in conjunction with flotation, are only marginally improved from 96.4% to 96.5% and as such, gravity and flotation would not be justifiable. This will be the subject to further close examination as development of the Palm Springs Project continues.

The most encouraging result was obtained from the "whole of ore" leach tests, which produced a recovery of 96.4% after a leach time of only 24 hours. It was noted that the recovery dropped off at 48 hours and this may be influenced by mild preg robbing properties. This observation will be the subject of further examination as there are techniques to counter preg robbing influences if they are present and could result in better recoveries.

The most important outcome from this test work is the high leach recovery achieved on straight "whole of ore" leaching, which indicates the gold is well liberated and not locked up or influenced by the presence of moderate amounts of sulphides.

Further Work

Composite #2 test work is currently being completed at ALS and the results are expected next month.

These results will be incorporated with Composite test #1 and fed into the current scoping study that is underway with independent consultants, Auralia Mining Consulting. Results from the studies will be available in Quarter 1 2022.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Directors of the Company.

For further information, please contact: Dr Andrew Tunks Victoria Humphries Managing Director Investor and Media Relations Meteoric Resources NWR Communications E: ajtunks@meteoric.com.au E: victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 400 205 555 T: +61 431 151 676

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information reviewed, collated and fairly represented by Mr Peter Sheehan who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a consultant to Meteoric Resources NL. Mr Sheehan has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which has been undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Sheehan consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this release that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work has been reviewed by Mr Noel O'Brien, FAusIMM, MBA, B. Met Eng. Mr O'Brien is not an employee of the Company but is employed as a contract consultant. Mr O'Brien is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, he has sufficient experience with the style of processing response and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (The JORC Code). Mr O'Brien consents to the inclusion in this report of the contained technical information in the form and context as it appears.