    MEL   AU000000MEL7

METGASCO LIMITED

(MEL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 06:18:55 pm
0.028 AUD    --.--%
05:50pMETGASCO : Application for quotation of securities - MEL
PU
02/22Metgasco Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 4.992 million in funding
CI
02/10Metgasco to Start Drilling Cervantes-1 Well in March
MT
Metgasco : Application for quotation of securities - MEL

03/02/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

METGASCO LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday March 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MEL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

173,912,101

03/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

METGASCO LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

24088196383

1.3

ASX issuer code

MEL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

22-Feb-2022 09:40

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MEL

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

18,395,591 - ordinary new shares MEL - subject to shareholder approval

66,102,564 listed options - new class to be confirmed - subject to shareholder approval

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

3/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

MEL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

173,912,101

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02600000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,18 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2021 0,73 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers and Directors
Ken Aitken Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Paul Bird Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Philip Amery Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robbert Willink Independent Non-Executive Director
John D. Patton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METGASCO LIMITED3.57%19
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.33%126 002
EOG RESOURCES, INC.31.05%68 149
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.51%66 179
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.21%58 406
CNOOC LIMITED24.78%57 229