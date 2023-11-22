Metgasco Ltd. announced that Mr. John Patton has tendered his resignation as a director.
Metgasco Ltd. Announces the Resignation of John Patton as Director
November 22, 2023
|0.009500 AUD
|-5.00%
|-20.83%
|-52.50%
|Nov. 22
