Metgasco Ltd is an Australia-based petroleum (oil and gas) exploration and production company. The Company's principal activities include oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development, and investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure. The Company holds interests in four tenements ATP2020, Vali (ATP2021), Odin (PRL211), PRL237 and Cervantes (L14). The ATP2020 license is approximately 535 square kilometers in area. ATP2021 is located in Queensland adjoining the Queensland- South Australia border. PRL 211 lies in the South Australian Cooper Basin, with the license's eastern boundary adjacent to the ATP 2021 western boundary. L14 comprising 39.8 square kilometers over the Jingemia Oil Field and surrounds, is located onshore within the Perth Basin. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Richmond Valley Power Pty Ltd.