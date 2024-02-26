Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Methanex Corporation (“Methanex” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MEOH). Investors who purchased Methanex securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MEOH.

Investigation Details:

On February 20, 2024, Methanex issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that commercial production of its new 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 (G3), in Geismar, Louisiana has been delayed due to complications that occurred in the autothermal reformer (ATR) during the late stages of the initial start-up process.” Methanex stated that significant damage was sustained to a large number of supporting refractory bricks in the vessel which will require replacement, causing commercial production to be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024. On this news, Methanex’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

