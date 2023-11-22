Methanex Corporation announced that its 1.26 million tonne Egypt methanol production facility (Methanex 50% equity interest of 0.63 million tonnes per annum) was impacted by an unplanned outage in mid-October caused by a mechanical failure in the synthesis gas compressor. The unit has since been removed from service and is currently being repaired on an expedited schedule at the manufacturer overseas. The Company currently estimates that production will resume towards the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Methanex Corporation Provides Update on Egypt Operations
November 22, 2023 at 05:15 pm EST
