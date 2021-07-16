Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Methanex Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MX   CA59151K1084

METHANEX CORPORATION

(MX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Methanex Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.125 Per Share From $0.0375 Per Share

07/16/2021 | 08:05am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to US$0.125 per share from US$0.0375 per share. The increased dividend will apply to the dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2021.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 621 M - -
Net income 2021 280 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 2 491 M 2 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 489
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart METHANEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Methanex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHANEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,69 $
Average target price 40,72 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
John N. Floren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian P. Cameron Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Douglas J. Arnell Chairman
Phillip H. Cook Independent Director
Janice Gaye Rennie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METHANEX CORPORATION-28.98%2 524
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%112 480
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.36%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE11.48%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.19%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.19%34 077