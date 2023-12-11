Methanex Corporation is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to international markets. The Company supplies methanol to international markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. Its operations consist of the production and sale of methanol, a commodity chemical. It operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States. It has three plants in New Zealand, Motunui 1, Motunui 2 and Waitara Valley. Its two plants in Geismar serve customers in methanol markets. It has two plants in Trinidad, Titan and Atlas that supplies methanol to various methanol markets. Its Chile production site supplies methanol to customers in South America and Asia Pacific, having two plants in Chile, Chile I and Chile IV. Its Egypt plant is located on the Mediterranean Sea and primarily supply methanol to the domestic and European market. Its plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta, supplies methanol to customers in North America.

Sector Commodity Chemicals