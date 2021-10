Additional Information

On October 5, 2021, the Company announced that it had submitted the Application File to increase its capital by offering Rights Issue to the Capital Market Authority (CMA). The Company aims primarily from this process to sustain profitability and enhance its financial position. Also, this Rights Issue transaction will lead to further expand the methanol plant and increase its production capacity by 100,000 metric tons, which will result in reducing production costs for all the Company's products and maximizing financial returns. This expansion will also allow the Company to start the implementation of its future projects announced on March 02, 2020, to align with the growth and economic changes occurring in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its ambitious vision 2030. It is worth mentioning that the net profit for the current quarter and the current period is the highest achieved since the establishment of the Company, and the growth in revenues during the period ending on September 30, 2021 is due to re-directing the Company's sales to high value chemical applications and geographical areas that have better margins, also there is an accelerated growth of demand in the global market which positively reflected on the revenues' increase. The Company is constantly evaluating its future strategy in light of the noticeable change in the global energy market and it is working to discover new high value chemical products and applications. Hence, such endeavors will be announced when material developments occur. Earnings per share for the period ending September 30, 2020, has been calculated retroactively as a result of a change in the number of shares after reducing the Company's capital, According to the resolution of extra-ordinary general assembly dated on 28/06/2021, as consequence of reducing the number of shares from 120,600,000 to 67,450,863