METHAQ REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: METHAQ REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﺎﺜﻴﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-03-2024 03:18:24 PM

PM 03:18:24 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Determine the date of the regular general

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

assembly

please note that the company's Board of Directors

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ

decided in its meeting held on 03/07/2024 to set a date

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ 2024/3/07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

for the company's annual ordinary general assembly

ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024 ﻥﺎﺴﻴﻧ ﺮﻬﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ

meeting during the month of April 2024, via the visual

ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ZOOMﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ

and electronic communication method ZOOM, and to

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻊﻣ ﻖﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ

authorize the CEO of the company to coordinate with the

ﺍﺬﻫ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺇﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ

Companies Control Department to set a date. Meeting

. ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ

and taking all necessary measures to hold this meeting.

07-03-2024

07-03-2024

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Malik Mohammad Saadeh

Mohammad Malik Mohammad Saadeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Methaq Real Estate Investment Co. PSC published this content on 10 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2024 05:32:06 UTC.