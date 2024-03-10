METHAQ REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: METHAQ REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
ﺔﻳﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻕﺎﺜﻴﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 07-03-2024 03:18:24 PM
PM 03:18:24 2024-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Determine the date of the regular general
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
assembly
please note that the company's Board of Directors
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ
decided in its meeting held on 03/07/2024 to set a date
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ 2024/3/07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
for the company's annual ordinary general assembly
ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﺮﺒﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2024 ﻥﺎﺴﻴﻧ ﺮﻬﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ
meeting during the month of April 2024, via the visual
ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ZOOMﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ
and electronic communication method ZOOM, and to
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻊﻣ ﻖﻴﺴﻨﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ
authorize the CEO of the company to coordinate with the
ﺍﺬﻫ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺇﻭ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ
Companies Control Department to set a date. Meeting
. ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ
and taking all necessary measures to hold this meeting.
07-03-2024
07-03-2024
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Malik Mohammad Saadeh
Mohammad Malik Mohammad Saadeh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
