Methaq Real Estate Investment Co PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in real estate operations. The Company focuses on the purchase, subdivision and sale of land and property, and the establishment of housing, commercial and industrial projects, as well as sale, lease and rent them to others, in addition to the maintenance and renovation of buildings. The Company also is active in the import of machinery and equipment for the construction sector. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's subsidiaries included Istaj Real Estate Investment Company, Minas Real Estate Investment Company, Methaq Fourth Real Estate Development Company, Methaq Third Real Estate Investment Company and Al Qanitra Real Estate Development Company. In June 2012, the Company sold four acres square land in North Marj Al Hammam.