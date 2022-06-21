Log in
    MEIL   US5915171079

METHES ENERGIES INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(MEIL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:54 2022-06-14 am EDT
0.0650 USD    0.00%
Methes Energies International : OTC QUARTERLY Report MEIL Q2 2022

06/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Methes Energies International Ltd

304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062

Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107

_______________________________

702-216-2928

www.methes.com

info@methes.com SIC CODE: 2860

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.

As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.

As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.

As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.

As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.

As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.

As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.

As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: X No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No: X

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 9

Yes:

No: X

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Methes Energies International Ltd. (October 11, 2007 to present)

Global Biodiesel Ltd. (June 27, 2007 to October 11, 2007)

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

State of Nevada / in Good Standing / Active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On October 15, 2021, the Company approved and filed the necessary documents with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to increase the Company authorized share capital of the Corporation from 75,000,000 Common Stock to 94,400,000 Common Stock. Mr. Michel Laporte, the majority shareholder owning 81.76% of issued and outstanding Common Stock approved the above corporate action on October 15, 2021.

On October 15, 2021, the Company declared payment of all accrued dividends, in arrears, effective October 15, 2021 for its Series A-1 and Series A-2 10% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The payment was made to one holder of the Company' Series A-1 and five holders of the Company' Series A-2 Preferred Stock which represents all holders of Series A-1 and A-2 Preferred Stock for a total of 111,822 outstanding Preferred Shares.

The dividend payment was made in Common Stock. The amount used for the calculation of the dividends was $0.22877 per share which is the VWAP for the week ending October 8, 2021. This equals to 203,531 unrestricted Common Stock as dividend payment. These shares will / were issued pursuant to the exemption afforded under section 4(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933.

On October 18, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to properly identify and describe the correct designation of the Preferred Shares issued to Mr. Michel Laporte. Those Preferred Stock were designated as "Series B Preferred Stock".

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 9

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No: X

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

MEIL

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COM (Common Stock)

CUSIP:

591517 107

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

94,400,000

as of date: May 31, 2022.

Total shares outstanding:

93,832,068

as of date: May 31, 2022.

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

14,432,068

as of date: May 31, 2022.

Total number of shareholders of record:

113

as of date: June 21, 2022.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

10,000,000

as of date: May 31, 2022.

Total shares outstanding:

62,762

as of date: May 31, 2022.

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer LLC

Phone:

800-785-7782

Email:

info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: 6725 Via Austi, Suite 300, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X

No:

Effective June 20th, 2022, the Company changed Transfer Agent from Vail Stock Transfer LLC to Pacific Stock Transfer.

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 9

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: See changes below.

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 1 Dec 2019Common: 74,294,648

Preferred: 9,811,822

Date of

Transaction type

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemptio

Transaction

(e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securitie

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g.

Unrestricted as of

n or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

s

issued

issued at

issued to (entities

for cash or debt

this filing.

Registrat

cancellation,

($/per

a

must have

conversion)

ion Type.

shares returned

share) at

discount

individual with

-OR-

to treasury)

Issuance

to market

voting /

Nature of

price at

investment control

Services

the time

disclosed).

Provided

of

issuance

?

(Yes/No)

10/26/21

New

19,400,000

COM

$0.01

No

Michel

Conversion

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Laporte

to Common

10/26/21

New

26,096

COM

$0.001

No

Michael

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

Ruffer

to Common

10/26/21

New

47,000

COM

$0.228

No

Michael

Dividend

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

Ruffer

Payment

10/26/21

New

10,438

COM

$0.001

No

Jeffrey Bingo

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

to Common

10/26/21

New

18,800

COM

$0.228

No

Jeffrey Bingo

Dividend

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

Payment

11/15/21

New

12,526

COM

$0.001

No

Dennis Troyer

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

to Common

11/15/21

New

22,560

COM

$0.228

No

Dennis Troyer

Dividend

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

Issuance

Payment

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 9

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance Ending

Balance:

Date 31 May 2022Common: 93,832,068

Preferred: 62,762

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

On 26 October 2021, Mr. Michel Laporte converted his 9,700,000 Preferred Stock Series B, with a conversion rate of 2 for 1, into Common Stock. The initial issuance of Preferred Series B to Mr. Laporte was done to settle part of a loan extended to the Company by Mr. Laporte.

On 26 October 2021 and 15 November 2021, the Company issued dividend payment to three shareholders. The dividend payment was settled in Common Stock. At the same time, the three shareholders, converted their Preferred Stock Series A-2 into Common Stock.

As of 21 June 2022, the Company has yet to issue an additional 115,171 unrestricted Common Stock to a total of three Preferred Stock Series A-1 and A-2 holders as dividend payment. Once these shares are issued, it will increase the Company's quantity of shares outstanding by 115,171 shares.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms

Name of

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued ($)

Date

(e.g. pricing

Noteholder

Issuance

Issuance

Issuance ($)

mechanism for

(entities must have

(e.g. Loan,

determining

individual with

Services,

conversion of

voting / investment

etc.)

instrument to

control disclosed).

shares)

01/18/2018

$1,108,170.48

$821,161.41

$287,009.07

01/17/2020

See Note Below

Michel Laporte

Loan

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

The Promissory Note bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum and has a term of 2 years. The Note was due on 17 January 2020 and is currently in default.

The loan balance including principal amount and interest, according to an agreement between the Company and Mr. Michel Laporte dated 18 January 2018 and 20 January 2020, can be converted into Common Stock at $0.02 per share.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Methes Energies International Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 18:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
