Methes Energies International : OTC QUARTERLY Report MEIL Q2 2022

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Methes Energies International Ltd 304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062 Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107 _______________________________ 702-216-2928 www.methes.com info@methes.com SIC CODE: 2860 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068. As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068. As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068. As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068. As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762. As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762. As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762. As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: X No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: X Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 9

Yes: No: X Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Methes Energies International Ltd. (October 11, 2007 to present) Global Biodiesel Ltd. (June 27, 2007 to October 11, 2007) The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): State of Nevada / in Good Standing / Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: On October 15, 2021, the Company approved and filed the necessary documents with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to increase the Company authorized share capital of the Corporation from 75,000,000 Common Stock to 94,400,000 Common Stock. Mr. Michel Laporte, the majority shareholder owning 81.76% of issued and outstanding Common Stock approved the above corporate action on October 15, 2021. On October 15, 2021, the Company declared payment of all accrued dividends, in arrears, effective October 15, 2021 for its Series A-1 and Series A-2 10% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The payment was made to one holder of the Company' Series A-1 and five holders of the Company' Series A-2 Preferred Stock which represents all holders of Series A-1 and A-2 Preferred Stock for a total of 111,822 outstanding Preferred Shares. The dividend payment was made in Common Stock. The amount used for the calculation of the dividends was $0.22877 per share which is the VWAP for the week ending October 8, 2021. This equals to 203,531 unrestricted Common Stock as dividend payment. These shares will / were issued pursuant to the exemption afforded under section 4(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933. On October 18, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to properly identify and describe the correct designation of the Preferred Shares issued to Mr. Michel Laporte. Those Preferred Stock were designated as "Series B Preferred Stock". The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 9

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: No: X If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: MEIL Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COM (Common Stock) CUSIP: 591517 107 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 94,400,000 as of date: May 31, 2022. Total shares outstanding: 93,832,068 as of date: May 31, 2022. Number of shares in the Public Float2: 14,432,068 as of date: May 31, 2022. Total number of shareholders of record: 113 as of date: June 21, 2022. All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 10,000,000 as of date: May 31, 2022. Total shares outstanding: 62,762 as of date: May 31, 2022. Transfer Agent Name: Pacific Stock Transfer LLC Phone: 800-785-7782 Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 6725 Via Austi, Suite 300, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X No: Effective June 20th, 2022, the Company changed Transfer Agent from Vail Stock Transfer LLC to Pacific Stock Transfer. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 9

Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: See changes below. Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 1 Dec 2019Common: 74,294,648 Preferred: 9,811,822 Date of Transaction type Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemptio Transaction (e.g. new Shares Issued Securitie shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. Unrestricted as of n or issuance, (or cancelled) s issued issued at issued to (entities for cash or debt this filing. Registrat cancellation, ($/per a must have conversion) ion Type. shares returned share) at discount individual with -OR- to treasury) Issuance to market voting / Nature of price at investment control Services the time disclosed). Provided of issuance ? (Yes/No) 10/26/21 New 19,400,000 COM $0.01 No Michel Conversion Restricted N/A Issuance Laporte to Common 10/26/21 New 26,096 COM $0.001 No Michael Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance Ruffer to Common 10/26/21 New 47,000 COM $0.228 No Michael Dividend Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance Ruffer Payment 10/26/21 New 10,438 COM $0.001 No Jeffrey Bingo Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance to Common 10/26/21 New 18,800 COM $0.228 No Jeffrey Bingo Dividend Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance Payment 11/15/21 New 12,526 COM $0.001 No Dennis Troyer Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance to Common 11/15/21 New 22,560 COM $0.228 No Dennis Troyer Dividend Unrestricted 4(a)(1) Issuance Payment OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 9