Methes Energies International : OTC QUARTERLY Report MEIL Q2 2022
06/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Methes Energies International Ltd
304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107
_______________________________
702-216-2928
www.methes.com
info@methes.com SIC CODE: 2860
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: May 31, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.
As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.
As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.
As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 93,832,068.
As of June 21, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.
As of May 31, 2022, (current reporting period) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.
As of February 28, 2021, (prior quarter) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.
As of November 30, 2021, (most recent completed fiscal year) the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 62,762.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: X No:
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes:
No: X
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Yes:
No: X
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
Methes Energies International Ltd. (October 11, 2007 to present)
Global Biodiesel Ltd. (June 27, 2007 to October 11, 2007)
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
State of Nevada / in Good Standing / Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On October 15, 2021, the Company approved and filed the necessary documents with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to increase the Company authorized share capital of the Corporation from 75,000,000 Common Stock to 94,400,000 Common Stock. Mr. Michel Laporte, the majority shareholder owning 81.76% of issued and outstanding Common Stock approved the above corporate action on October 15, 2021.
On October 15, 2021, the Company declared payment of all accrued dividends, in arrears, effective October 15, 2021 for its Series A-1 and Series A-2 10% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. The payment was made to one holder of the Company' Series A-1 and five holders of the Company' Series A-2 Preferred Stock which represents all holders of Series A-1 and A-2 Preferred Stock for a total of 111,822 outstanding Preferred Shares.
The dividend payment was made in Common Stock. The amount used for the calculation of the dividends was $0.22877 per share which is the VWAP for the week ending October 8, 2021. This equals to 203,531 unrestricted Common Stock as dividend payment. These shares will / were issued pursuant to the exemption afforded under section 4(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933.
On October 18, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation with the Secretary of the State of Nevada to properly identify and describe the correct designation of the Preferred Shares issued to Mr. Michel Laporte. Those Preferred Stock were designated as "Series B Preferred Stock".
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
304 S. Jones Blvd, Suite 8062, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No: X
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
MEIL
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
COM (Common Stock)
CUSIP:
591517 107
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
94,400,000
as of date: May 31, 2022.
Total shares outstanding:
93,832,068
as of date: May 31, 2022.
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
14,432,068
as of date: May 31, 2022.
Total number of shareholders of record:
113
as of date: June 21, 2022.
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred Stock
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
10,000,000
as of date: May 31, 2022.
Total shares outstanding:
62,762
as of date: May 31, 2022.
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer LLC
Phone:
800-785-7782
Email:
info@pacificstocktransfer.com
Address: 6725 Via Austi, Suite 300, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: X
No:
Effective June 20th, 2022, the Company changed Transfer Agent from Vail Stock Transfer LLC to Pacific Stock Transfer.
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: See changes below.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date1 Dec 2019Common:74,294,648
Preferred: 9,811,822
Date of
Transaction type
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemptio
Transaction
(e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securitie
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g.
Unrestricted as of
n or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
s
issued
issued at
issued to (entities
for cash or debt
this filing.
Registrat
cancellation,
($/per
a
must have
conversion)
ion Type.
shares returned
share) at
discount
individual with
-OR-
to treasury)
Issuance
to market
voting /
Nature of
price at
investment control
Services
the time
disclosed).
Provided
of
issuance
?
(Yes/No)
10/26/21
New
19,400,000
COM
$0.01
No
Michel
Conversion
Restricted
N/A
Issuance
Laporte
to Common
10/26/21
New
26,096
COM
$0.001
No
Michael
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
Ruffer
to Common
10/26/21
New
47,000
COM
$0.228
No
Michael
Dividend
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
Ruffer
Payment
10/26/21
New
10,438
COM
$0.001
No
Jeffrey Bingo
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
to Common
10/26/21
New
18,800
COM
$0.228
No
Jeffrey Bingo
Dividend
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
Payment
11/15/21
New
12,526
COM
$0.001
No
Dennis Troyer
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
to Common
11/15/21
New
22,560
COM
$0.228
No
Dennis Troyer
Dividend
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
Issuance
Payment
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance Ending
Balance:
Date31 May 2022Common:93,832,068
Preferred: 62,762
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
On 26 October 2021, Mr. Michel Laporte converted his 9,700,000 Preferred Stock Series B, with a conversion rate of 2 for 1, into Common Stock. The initial issuance of Preferred Series B to Mr. Laporte was done to settle part of a loan extended to the Company by Mr. Laporte.
On 26 October 2021 and 15 November 2021, the Company issued dividend payment to three shareholders. The dividend payment was settled in Common Stock. At the same time, the three shareholders, converted their Preferred Stock Series A-2 into Common Stock.
As of 21 June 2022, the Company has yet to issue an additional 115,171 unrestricted Common Stock to a total of three Preferred Stock Series A-1 and A-2 holders as dividend payment. Once these shares are issued, it will increase the Company's quantity of shares outstanding by 115,171 shares.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms
Name of
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued ($)
Date
(e.g. pricing
Noteholder
Issuance
Issuance
Issuance ($)
mechanism for
(entities must have
(e.g. Loan,
determining
individual with
Services,
conversion of
voting / investment
etc.)
instrument to
control disclosed).
shares)
01/18/2018
$1,108,170.48
$821,161.41
$287,009.07
01/17/2020
See Note Below
Michel Laporte
Loan
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
The Promissory Note bear interest at the rate of 8% per annum and has a term of 2 years. The Note was due on 17 January 2020 and is currently in default.
The loan balance including principal amount and interest, according to an agreement between the Company and Mr. Michel Laporte dated 18 January 2018 and 20 January 2020, can be converted into Common Stock at $0.02 per share.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
