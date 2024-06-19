Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Methode Electronics, Inc. (“Methode” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MEI) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Khoury, had been placed on leave and that his “powers, authority and duties . . . were suspended.”

Then, on December 7, 2023, Methode disclosed that Khoury had been terminated as an employee of the Company’s Egyptian subsidiary and is no longer associated with the Company, stating that “the Company has eliminated the position of Chief Operating Officer for the present time.”

Then on March 7, 2024, Methode reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended January 27, 2024. Methode reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.33 missing estimates by $0.41 and revenue of $259.5M missing estimates by $28.53 million. The Company said due to various market and operational challenges the business was facing, it would suspended forward-looking guidance; and all earlier guidance provided should no longer be relied upon.

