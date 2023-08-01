This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect, when made, our current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or our strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers;

Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries;

Impact from inflation;

Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer;

Risks relating to our use of requirements contracts;

Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel;

Risks related to conducting global operations;

Potential work stoppages;

Dependence on the availability and price of materials;

Timing, quality and cost of new program launches;

Ability to compete effectively;

Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions;

Our lengthy sales cycle;

Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures;