Methode Electronics, Inc. Investor Relations Presentation
August 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect, when made, our current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or our strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers;
- Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries;
- Impact from inflation;
- Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer;
- Risks relating to our use of requirements contracts;
- Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel;
- Risks related to conducting global operations;
- Potential work stoppages;
- Dependence on the availability and price of materials;
- Timing, quality and cost of new program launches;
- Ability to compete effectively;
- Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions;
- Our lengthy sales cycle;
- Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures;
- Impact from production delays or cancelled orders;
- Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue;
- Electric vehicle ("EV") adoption rates;
- Ability to withstand business interruptions;
- Breaches to our information technology systems or service interruptions;
- Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes;
- Ability to protect our intellectual property;
- Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations;
- International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs;
- Impact from climate change and related regulations;
- Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects;
- Ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting;
- Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;
- Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder;
- Interest rate changes and variable rate instruments;
- Currency fluctuations;
- Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards;
- Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities;
- Income tax rate fluctuations; and
- Judgments related to accounting for tax positions.
Additional details and factors are discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. Any forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found at the end of this presentation. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they
- provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view Methode's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate its past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance (iii) are commonly used by other companies in our industry and provide a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating Methode.
Methode at a Glance
A leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface,
LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications in the
transportation, construction equipment, and cloud computing end markets.
Established 1946 Headquartered in Chicago, IL
NYSE: MEI
6,700 Employees
700+ Engineers
FY 2023 SALES $1.18B
BY GEOGRAPHY
BY REPORTING SEGMENTS
BY SOLUTIONS
Asia
Interface
Sensors 2% Other
5%
5%
20%
Power
13%
Industrial 33%
52%
User
North
62%
48%
Automotive
Interface
America
Europe
LED
28%
32%
& Africa
Lighting
Widely Recognized, Best-in-Class Tier 1 Technology Supplier
Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Overview
Methode's ESG strategy builds upon our robust governance framework,
commitment to a safe work environment, and focus on people.
Underpinning our ESG strategy is our relatively low risk level, which is recognized by external ratings agencies…
Published Inaugural CSR Report in 2023
5 Committed to Utilizing the Power of Technology to Create a Better Society
