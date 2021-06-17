Log in
    MEI   US5915202007

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(MEI)
  Report
Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend Increase

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, and power distribution applications, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid on July 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2021. The amount represents a 27 percent increase from the previously declared dividend and is further evidence of the company’s commitment to a balanced capital allocation strategy.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
rcherry@methode.com
708-457-4030


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 067 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 861 M 1 861 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 044
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 48,41 $
Spread / Highest target -0,85%
Spread / Average Target -0,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence B. Skatoff Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.26.46%1 861
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.22.83%55 903
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.94%41 623
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.34%40 769
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.09%20 911
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED24.75%14 079