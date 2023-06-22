FISCAL 2023
FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
June 22, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws.
Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward- looking statements in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports. Such factors may include, without limitation, the following: 1) Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers; 2) Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; 3) Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; 4) Impact from inflation; 5) Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer; 6) Dependence on the availability and price of materials; 7) Risks related to conducting global operations; 8) Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions; 9) Currency fluctuations; 10) Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities; 11) Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; 12) Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; 13) Timing, quality and cost of new program launches; 14) International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs; 15) Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards; 16) Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue; 17) Ability to compete effectively; 18) Impact from production delays or cancelled orders; 19) Ability to withstand business interruptions; 20) Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes; 21) Breaches to our information technology systems; 22) Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects; 23) Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder; 24) Income tax rate fluctuations; 25) Ability to protect our intellectual property; 26) Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures; 27) Impact from climate change and related regulations; 28) Judgments related to accounting for tax positions; and 29) Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Income from Operations, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Sales, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found at the end of this presentation. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view Methode's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate its past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance (iii) are commonly used by other companies in our industry and provide a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating Methode.
FY23 Q4 Highlights
Quarterly Performance
Electric Vehicle Activity
Sales of $301M
23% of Consolidated Sales, Record Sales on $ Basis
Sales Up 9% Excluding FX and Cost Recovery
$215M+ in EV Program Awards
Lighting and Power Solutions Driving Growth
FY24 EV Sales Dependent on Take Rates & Roll Offs
Business Activity
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Ongoing Material Cost Inflation
Debt Increase Driven by Nordic Lights
Program Awards of Over $250M
Purchased $8M of Shares
Nordic Lights Acquisition Nearing Completion
Free Cash Flow of $38M
FY23 Q4 Select Business Awards
Electric Vehicles
- Busbar Assembly for European Auto OEM
- Busbar Assembly for U.S. Auto OEM
• Busbar Assembly for U.S. Auto OEM
$215M*
- Power Distribution Unit for U.S. Truck OEM
- Center Stop Lamp for U.S. Auto OEM
Other
•
Blind Spot Warning Lamp for European Truck OEM
•
Door Activation Switch for European Auto OEM
•
Overhead Console for European Auto OEM
$43M*
•
Torque Sensor for European eBike Powertrain OEM
•
Torque Sensor for Asian eBike Powertrain OEM
$ in millions
$600
$500
$400
$300
$200
$100
$0
Cumulative Electric Vehicle
Awards Since FY21*
$597
$262
$79
FY21
FY22
FY23
~$600M in EV Awards since FY21
- Expected annual sales at full production as of original award date
