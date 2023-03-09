Methode Electronics : Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
03/09/2023 | 07:15am EST
FISCAL 2023
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
March 9, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws.
Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward- looking statements in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports. Such factors may include, without limitation, the following: 1) Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers; 2) Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; 3) Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; 4) Impact from inflation; 5) Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer; 6) Dependence on the availability and price of materials; 7) Risks related to conducting global operations; 8) Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions; 9) Currency fluctuations; 10) Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities; 11) Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; 12) Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; 13) Timing, quality and cost of new program launches; 14) International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs; 15) Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards; 16) Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue; 17) Ability to compete effectively; 18) Impact from production delays or cancelled orders; 19) Ability to withstand business interruptions; 20) Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes; 21) Breaches to our information technology systems; 22) Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects; 23) Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder; 24) Income tax rate fluctuations; 25) Ability to protect our intellectual property; 26) Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures; 27) Impact from climate change and related regulations; 28) Judgments related to accounting for tax positions; and 29) Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Net Debt, and Free Cash Flow. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found in the appendix. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors as it is a measure that is commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors. Management believes Net Debt is a meaningful measure to investors because management assesses the company's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a meaningful measure to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain the company's asset base and which are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
FY23 Q3 Highlights
Quarterly Performance
Electric Vehicle Activity
Sales of $280M
Reached a Record 24% of Consolidated Sales
Sales Up 3.8% Excluding FX and Cost Recovery
Expecting 21% for Total FY23
Industrial Segment Power Solutions Driving Growth
$120M+ EV Program Awards YTD
Business Activity
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Ongoing Material Cost Inflation
Continued Debt Reduction
Program Awards of ~$30M
Purchased $8M of Shares
Announced Nordic Lights Tender Offer
Free Cash Flow of $43M
FY23 Q3 Select Business Awards
FY23 Q3 Electric Vehicle Awards
Ambient Lighting for European Auto OEM
Busbar Assembly for Asian Auto OEM
Busbar Assembly for Asian Auto OEM
$21M *
Interconnect Board Assembly for Asian Auto OEM
HVAC Control Panel for Asian Auto OEM
Cumulative Electric Vehicle
$ in millions
Awards Since FY21*
$400
$350
$300
$250
$200
$382
$150
$262
$100
$50
$79
$0
FY21
FY22
FY23 Q1-Q3
Continued Strong EV Activity
Expected annual sales at full production as of original award date
