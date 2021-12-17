Methode Electronics : Investor Presentation - December 2021
12/17/2021 | 04:40pm EST
Methode Electronics, Inc. Investor Relations Presentation
December 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws.
Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward- looking statements in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports. Such factors may include, without limitation, the following: 1) Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; 2) Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; 3) Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers; 4) Dependence on a small number of large customers, including two large automotive customers; 5) Dependence on the availability and price of materials; 6) Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; 7) Timing, quality and cost of new program launches; 8) Risks related to conducting global operations; 9) Ability to compete effectively; 10) Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue; 11) Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions; 12) Impact from production delays or cancelled orders; 13) Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures; 14) Ability to withstand business interruptions; 15) Breaches to our information technology systems; 16) Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes; 17) Ability to protect our intellectual property; 18) Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations;
International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs; 20) Impact from climate change and related regulations; 21) Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects; 22) Recognition of goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges; 23) Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder; 24) Currency fluctuations; 25) Income tax rate fluctuations; 26) Judgments related to accounting for tax positions; 27) Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards; 28) Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities; and 29) Impact to interest expense from the replacement or modification of LIBOR.
2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital, and Net Debt. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found in the appendix. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors as it is a measure that is commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a meaningful measure to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain the company's asset base and which are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. Prior to Fiscal 2021 the definition of Free Cash Flow was net income plus depreciation and amortization less capital expenditures. Management believes Return on Invested Capital is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance and of the effectiveness of the use of capital in our operations. Management believes Net Debt is a meaningful measure to investors because management assesses the company's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
3
Methode at a Glance
leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and
sensor applications in the transportation, industrial equipment,
cloud computing and medical device end markets.
Established 1946
Headquartered in Chicago, IL
NYSE: MEI
$1.1 Billion Fiscal 2021 Sales
7,200 Employees
1,000+ Patents
600+ Engineers
Fiscal 2021 Sales
Geography
Solutions
Digital 1%
Medical <1%
Sensors 5%
Asia
Power
18%
10%
Europe &
North
Lighting
User
Africa
America
22%
Interface
26%
56%
62%
Reporting Segments
Interface 6%
Medical <1%
Industrial
25%
Automotive
69%
4
Historical Growth
$ in millions
EBITDA*
Sales
Diluted EPS
$ per share
$1,200
$4.00
$1,088
$1,000
$1,024
$3.50
$1,000
$3.26
$908
$3.19
$3.00
$800
$2.43
$2.50
$600
$2.00
$400
$1.52
$1.50
$207
$1.00
$153
$155
$192
$200
$0.50
$0
$0.00
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
* See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP
FY18 - FY21 CAGR
Sales
6.2%
EBITDA*
7.7%
5
