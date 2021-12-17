Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Methode Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEI   US5915202007

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(MEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Methode Electronics : Investor Presentation - December 2021

12/17/2021 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Methode Electronics, Inc. Investor Relations Presentation

December 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws.

Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward- looking statements in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports. Such factors may include, without limitation, the following: 1) Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; 2) Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; 3) Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers; 4) Dependence on a small number of large customers, including two large automotive customers; 5) Dependence on the availability and price of materials; 6) Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; 7) Timing, quality and cost of new program launches; 8) Risks related to conducting global operations; 9) Ability to compete effectively; 10) Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue; 11) Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions; 12) Impact from production delays or cancelled orders; 13) Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures; 14) Ability to withstand business interruptions; 15) Breaches to our information technology systems; 16) Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes; 17) Ability to protect our intellectual property; 18) Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations;

  1. International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs; 20) Impact from climate change and related regulations; 21) Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects; 22) Recognition of goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges; 23) Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder; 24) Currency fluctuations; 25) Income tax rate fluctuations; 26) Judgments related to accounting for tax positions; 27) Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards; 28) Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities; and 29) Impact to interest expense from the replacement or modification of LIBOR.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Return on Invested Capital, and Net Debt. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found in the appendix. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors as it is a measure that is commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a meaningful measure to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain the company's asset base and which are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. Prior to Fiscal 2021 the definition of Free Cash Flow was net income plus depreciation and amortization less capital expenditures. Management believes Return on Invested Capital is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance and of the effectiveness of the use of capital in our operations. Management believes Net Debt is a meaningful measure to investors because management assesses the company's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

3

Methode at a Glance

  1. leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and

sensor applications in the transportation, industrial equipment,

cloud computing and medical device end markets.

Established 1946

Headquartered in Chicago, IL

NYSE: MEI

$1.1 Billion Fiscal 2021 Sales

7,200 Employees

1,000+ Patents

600+ Engineers

Fiscal 2021 Sales

Geography

Solutions

Digital 1%

Medical <1%

Sensors 5%

Asia

Power

18%

10%

Europe &

North

Lighting

User

Africa

America

22%

Interface

26%

56%

62%

Reporting Segments

Interface 6%

Medical <1%

Industrial

25%

Automotive

69%

4

Historical Growth

$ in millions

EBITDA*

Sales

Diluted EPS

$ per share

$1,200

$4.00

$1,088

$1,000

$1,024

$3.50

$1,000

$3.26

$908

$3.19

$3.00

$800

$2.43

$2.50

$600

$2.00

$400

$1.52

$1.50

$207

$1.00

$153

$155

$192

$200

$0.50

$0

$0.00

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

* See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP

FY18 - FY21 CAGR

Sales

6.2%

EBITDA*

7.7%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Methode Electronics Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 21:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
04:40pMETHODE ELECTRONICS : Investor Presentation - December 2021
PU
12/16METHODE ELECTRONICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
12/09Methode Electronics Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.14 a Share, Payable Jan. 28 to S..
MT
12/09Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend
AQ
12/09Methode Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 28, 2022
CI
12/02Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
12/02Methode Electronics' Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Fall; Full-Year Guidance Revised
MT
12/02METHODE ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
12/02Tranche Update on Methode Electronics, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31..
CI
12/02METHODE ELECTRONICS : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 153 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 674 M 1 674 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Methode Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 44,93 $
Average target price 48,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence B. Skatoff Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.16.64%1 674
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.50%51 571
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-18.42%51 533
AMPHENOL CORPORATION29.04%49 965
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.54%18 962
JABIL INC.51.54%9 291