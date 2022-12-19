Advanced search
    MEI   US5915202007

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(MEI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-19 pm EST
43.93 USD   -0.42%
Methode Electronics : Investor Relations Presentation
Methode Electronics' Board Approves Dividend
Methode Electronics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on January 27, 2023
Methode Electronics : Investor Relations Presentation

12/19/2022 | 01:42pm EST
Methode Electronics, Inc. Investor Relations Presentation

July 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws.

Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward- looking statements in this presentation involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports. Such factors may include, without limitation, the following: 1) Dependence on our supply chain, including semiconductor suppliers; 2) Impact from pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; 3) Dependence on the automotive and commercial vehicle industries; 4) Impact from inflation; 5) Dependence on a small number of large customers, including one large automotive customer; 6) Dependence on the availability and price of materials; 7) Risks related to conducting global operations; 8) Ability to withstand pricing pressures, including price reductions; 9) Currency fluctuations; 10) Timing and magnitude of costs associated with restructuring activities; 11) Failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; 12) Recognition of goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; 13) Timing, quality and cost of new program launches; 14) International trade disputes resulting in tariffs and our ability to mitigate tariffs; 15) Adjustments to compensation expense for performance-based awards; 16) Investment in programs prior to the recognition of revenue; 17) Ability to compete effectively; 18) Impact from production delays or cancelled orders; 19) Ability to withstand business interruptions; 20) Ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes; 21) Breaches to our information technology systems; 22) Ability to avoid design or manufacturing defects; 23) Ability to manage our debt levels and any restrictions thereunder; 24) Income tax rate fluctuations; 25) Ability to protect our intellectual property; 26) Ability to successfully benefit from acquisitions and divestitures; 27) Impact from climate change and related regulations; 28) Judgments related to accounting for tax positions; and 29) Costs associated with environmental, health and safety regulations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Methode uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA, Net Debt, and Free Cash Flow. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this presentation can be found in the appendix. Management believes EBITDA is useful to investors as it is a measure that is commonly used by other companies in our industry and provides a comparison for investors to the company's performance versus its competitors. Management believes Net Debt is a meaningful measure to investors because management assesses the company's leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a meaningful measure to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain the company's asset base and which are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. Methode's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Methode at a Glance

A leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user

Established 1946

Headquartered in Chicago, IL

interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor

applications in the transportation, industrial equipment, cloud

NYSE: MEI

computing and medical device end markets.

7,000 Employees

600+ Engineers

1,000+ Patents

BY GEOGRAPHY

BY REPORTING SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTIONS

Fiscal 2022 SALES $1.16B

Asia

Interface ~1% Medical

Sensors 2% Other

5%

Power

5%

19%

Industrial

10%

27%

55% North

LED

27%

56%

User

Europe 26%

67%

Lighting

Interface

& Africa

America

Automotive

Widely Recognized, Best-in-Class Tier 1 Technology Provider

Environmental, Social, Goverence (ESG) Overview

Robust Governance

Framework

Supporting ethical,

inclusive and beneficial actions for stakeholders

Commitment to Safe Operations

Demonstrated history of operational safety and quality

Emphasis on

Clean Tech

New business focused on Electric Vehicles and LED Lighting solutions

5 Committed to Utilizing the Power of Technology to Create a Better Society

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 182 M - -
Net income 2023 102 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 1 592 M 1 592 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 92,1%
Managers and Directors
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Jean Barry Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.-10.29%1 592
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.21%46 215
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.40%45 326
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.15%32 267
JABIL INC.-1.82%9 271
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.44%7 830