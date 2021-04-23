Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Methode Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEI

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.

(MEI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/23 04:10:00 pm
44.58 USD   +1.30%
05:30pMETHODE ELECTRONICS  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
04/15METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02METHODE ELECTRONICS  : Investor Relations Presentation – April 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Methode Electronics : SEC Filing (3/A)

04/23/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 3/ASEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Glandon Timothy
(Last) (First) (Middle)
8750 W BRYN MAWR AVE.
SUITE 1000
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60631
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
08/25/2006 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC [ MEI]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Vice President
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
08/25/2006
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 23,219(1) D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
1. This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the number of shares directly owned by the reporting person as of August 25, 2006.
Remarks:
Ronald L.G. Tsoumas as 'Attorney-in-fact' for Timothy R. Glandon 04/23/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Methode Electronics Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
05:30pMETHODE ELECTRONICS  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
04/15METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02METHODE ELECTRONICS  : Investor Relations Presentation – April 2021
PU
03/31METHODE ELECTRONICS  : Authorizes $100 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
03/31Methode Electronics' Board Authorizes $100 Million Share Buyback Program
GL
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Methode Electronics
MT
03/18METHODE ELECTRONICS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
03/18Methode Electronics Adds Janie Goddard to its Board of Directors
GL
03/18METHODE ELECTRONICS  : rsquo; Board Approves Dividend
AQ
03/04METHODE ELECTRONICS  : Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises in Q3 Fiscal 2021
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 067 M - -
Net income 2021 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 692 M 1 692 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 6 044
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Methode Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 44,01 $
Spread / Highest target 9,07%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Donald W. Duda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald L. G. Tsoumas Chief Financial Officer & VP-Corporate Finance
Walter J. Aspatore Chairman
Joseph Elias Khoury Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence B. Skatoff Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC.14.97%1 692
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.29.35%57 945
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.39%40 517
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.37%40 307
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-7.06%21 389
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED12.32%12 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ