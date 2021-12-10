Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Metropolitan General Insurance Company

12/10/2021 | 02:52pm EST
AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Metropolitan General Insurance Company (Metropolitan General) (Warwick, RI). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Metropolitan General is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) [NYSE: MET].

The ratings reflect Metropolitan General’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of Metropolitan General also benefit from its ownership by MetLife. The balance sheet strength assessment reflects the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and expectations of capital growth. Operating performance is expected to be profitable as Metropolitan General will focus on writing legal and pet insurance. Metropolitan General is integrated into MetLife’s ERM and operational processes, and benefits from MetLife’s distribution network, name recognition and leading position in the employee benefits space. Legal and pet insurance offered by Metropolitan General will provide additional options for employees in these plans.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 072 M - -
Net income 2021 6 356 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 51 210 M 51 210 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 60,88 $
Average target price 71,15 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.29.12%51 210
AXA30.84%69 227
PRUDENTIAL PLC-2.38%47 415
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.36.45%40 268
AFLAC INCORPORATED29.01%37 952
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.52%36 502