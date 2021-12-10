AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Metropolitan General Insurance Company

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to Metropolitan General Insurance Company (Metropolitan General) (Warwick, RI). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Metropolitan General is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) [NYSE: MET].

The ratings reflect Metropolitan General’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of Metropolitan General also benefit from its ownership by MetLife. The balance sheet strength assessment reflects the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and expectations of capital growth. Operating performance is expected to be profitable as Metropolitan General will focus on writing legal and pet insurance. Metropolitan General is integrated into MetLife’s ERM and operational processes, and benefits from MetLife’s distribution network, name recognition and leading position in the employee benefits space. Legal and pet insurance offered by Metropolitan General will provide additional options for employees in these plans.

