Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MetLife, Inc.    MET

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.'s New Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” to the $1 billion issuance of 3.85% fixed rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, Series G, recently issued by MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET]. The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. Leverage and coverage ratios remain supportive of the ratings. The existing ratings of MetLife and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about METLIFE, INC.
02:13pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to MetLife, Inc.'s New Preferred Shares
BU
09/15METLIFE : Digital Accelerator Partners with 10 Startups to Develop Financial Wel..
BU
09/15METLIFE : Life Insurance Supplements Social Security by $1.5 Trillion Over Nine ..
BU
09/10METLIFE INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to..
AQ
08/26METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : Originates $6.2 Billion in Private Placement Deb..
BU
08/20METLIFE : Announces Alliance With Barnum Financial Group to Deliver PlanSmart® F..
BU
08/19METLIFE : 1 In 4 Gen Z Employees Have Sought Mental Health Help Since Beginning ..
BU
08/18METLIFE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17METLIFE : CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette &..
BU
08/17METLIFE : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 659 M - -
Net income 2020 5 795 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,51x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 34 046 M 34 046 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,85 $
Last Close Price 37,51 $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-26.41%34 046
AXA-31.44%48 614
PRUDENTIAL PLC-18.05%39 676
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.86%28 365
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-27.07%26 975
AFLAC INCORPORATED-30.64%26 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group