MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Laura Hay has been elected to its board of directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227857191/en/

LAURA HAY NAMED TO METLIFE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Photo: Business Wire)

Hay was Global Head of Insurance at KPMG LLP prior to her retirement in 2023, where she was an advisor on transformation, growth strategy, customer-focused innovation and risk mitigation to global boards and executive management teams. She led a team of more than 10,000 professionals in more than 90 countries providing audit, tax and advisory services and led KPMG’s insurance practice to become the firm’s fastest growing financial services sector.

In her more than 35-year career, Hay has had extensive experience in technical accounting, client engagement, change management, risk identification and mitigation and knowledge transfer through training. She has launched multiple initiatives to develop female financial services leaders. Hay was a member of the KPMG Global Financial Services Leadership Team and served on KPMG’s U.S. board of directors for five years and the KPMG Americas board for three years. She started her career at MetLife in an Actuarial Development Program.

“We are pleased that Laura has joined MetLife’s Board of Directors and look forward to working with her,” said R. Glenn Hubbard, chairman of MetLife, Inc. “Laura has deep expertise in the insurance sector and is a transformational leader who is passionate about our business and what drives value for stakeholders.”

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf added: “Laura is a thought leader and a business builder who thoroughly understands our industry. She is a great addition to the board.”

Hay is a member of the board of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York and the New Jersey Theater Alliance. She is a former trustee of the St. John’s University Greenberg School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science. She was also previously on the board of the International Insurance Society and a trustee of the International Insurance Charitable Foundation and the KPMG U.S. Foundation.

Hay’s leadership has been recognized by numerous publications, including as “Elite Woman 2023” by Insurance Business America. She received the No. 1 ranking in The Consulting Report’s “Top 25 Financial Services Consulting Leaders” in 2022 and was named “Most Influential Woman in Re/Insurance” by Intelligent Insurer in 2017. Hay was named an “Inspiring Woman in Finance” in 2022 by the CPCU Society.

Hay received her Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227857191/en/