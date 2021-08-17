METLIFE CEO MICHEL KHALAF AND CFO JOHN McCALLION TO SPEAK AT THE 2021 KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE
NEW YORK, August 17, 2021
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET).
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/met/1538670. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.
