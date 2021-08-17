Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
METLIFE : CEO MICHEL KHALAF AND CFO JOHN McCALLION TO SPEAK AT THE 2021 KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS  VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE

08/17/2021
METLIFE CEO MICHEL KHALAF AND CFO JOHN McCALLION TO SPEAK AT THE 2021 KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS VIRTUAL INSURANCE CONFERENCE NEW YORK, August 17, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/met/1538670. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning shortly after the presentation concludes.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 821 M - -
Net income 2021 6 781 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 53 111 M 53 111 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.30.93%53 111
AXA24.69%68 442
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.39%52 616
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.47%41 511
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.17%39 309
AFLAC INCORPORATED29.35%38 581