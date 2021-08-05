Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
METLIFE : CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
METLIFE CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO NEW YORK, August 04, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a second quarter 2021 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 884 M - -
Net income 2021 4 663 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 50 012 M 50 012 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,13 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.24.15%50 012
AXA18.64%65 344
PRUDENTIAL PLC3.34%49 829
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.27.96%40 251
AFLAC INCORPORATED23.54%37 293
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.49%37 136