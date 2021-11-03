METLIFE CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO
NEW YORK, November 03, 2021
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a third quarter 2021 financial update video.
The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.
