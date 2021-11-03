Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METLIFE CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO

11/03/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
METLIFE CFO JOHN McCALLION PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO NEW YORK, November 03, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John McCallion has provided a third quarter 2021 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 903 M - -
Net income 2021 6 226 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,99x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 54 576 M 54 576 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 63,69 $
Average target price 70,58 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.35.66%54 970
AXA31.12%70 771
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.02%55 127
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.42.40%43 062
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.43%38 433
AFLAC INCORPORATED23.95%36 463