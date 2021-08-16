Log in
METLIFE : DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

08/16/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
METLIFE DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS NEW YORK, August 16, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company's floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).
  • Semi-annual dividend of $29.375 per share on the company's 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series D, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).
  • Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company's 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).
  • Semi-annual dividend of $19.250 per share on the company's 3.850% fixed rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, Series G, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

The above dividends will be payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:31:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
