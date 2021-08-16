METLIFE : DECLARES THIRD QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

August 16, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company's floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

Semi-annual dividend of $29.375 per share on the company's 5.875% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series D, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).

Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company's 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).

Semi-annual dividend of $19.250 per share on the company's 3.850% fixed rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, Series G, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

The above dividends will be payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2021.