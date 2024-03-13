METLIFE LAUNCHES METLIFE SPOTLITE ON ORAL HEALTHSM PROGRAM, UNLOCKING VALUE-BASED DENTAL CARE FOR EMPLOYEES

New program and proprietary evaluation process focuses on value-based dentistry to help employers drive greater dental care and holistic health for employees

March 12, 2024

MetLife, a leading provider of dental insurance, announced today the launch of the MetLife SpotLite on Oral HealthSM, a new Preferred Dentist Program (PDP) designation program, to help employees connect with designated dental providers through a proprietary evaluation process and simplified digital experience. This initiative marks MetLife's entry into value-based healthcare.

The MetLife approach rewards qualifying PDP providers for quality of outcomes rather than quantity of care delivered. While all participating dentists in MetLife's network have undergone a rigorous credentialing and selection process, the MetLife SpotLite on Oral HealthSM is a special recognition awarded to dentists annually who have shown a focus on preventive care and improved health outcomes.

"We're proud to be one of the first commercial carriers to deliver value-based dentistry to our customers," says Dr. Peter Fuentes, Chief Dental Officer at MetLife. "By aligning MetLife's robust PDP network with an enhanced focus on evidence-based dental care, we can help reduce dental disease and risk, driving improved oral health at lower costs across the insured population."

Value-based healthcare models help individuals achieve and maintain their highest possible level of wellness through programs and processes that focus on preventive care, reducing disease, limiting future risk, and minimizing the need for more complicated, invasive, and expensive treatments.

Using MetLife's Find a Dentist search engine tool, policyholders can now easily identify local SpotLite dentists that have been verified through an evaluation process that combines MetLife's robust data with industry-recognized quality standards, including Caries Management by Risk Assessment (CAMBRA) and Dental Quality Alliance (DQA) protocols.

Programs that improve oral health outcomes and reduce costs help employers demonstrate employee care across their workforces. MetLife research shows when employers deliver care, employees are holistically healthier, including physical and financial health, leading to a more engaged, productive and loyal workforce, driving business outcomes.

"MetLife is focused on providing individuals access to quality service and care that supports their overall well-being," Chris Swanker, Senior Vice President of Group Products at MetLife, adds. "This new program enables us to drive greater value through improved health and plan satisfaction for all dentists, employers and employees alike."

To learn more about MetLife Dental Insurance and how you can benefit from the MetLife SpotLite on Oral HealthSM program, visit: https://www.metlife.com/insurance/dental-insurance/