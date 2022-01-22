Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METLIFE : ZURICH COMPLETE $3.5BN LONGEVITY REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

01/22/2022 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
METLIFE, ZURICH COMPLETE $3.5BN LONGEVITY REINSURANCE TRANSACTION NEW YORK, January 20, 2022

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. ("MetLife"), announced today it has completed a significant longevity reinsurance transaction involving an unnamed U.K. pension scheme, using an independent U.K. regulated insurer, Zurich Assurance Ltd. ("Zurich") as intermediary. The transaction, which was completed in Q4 2021, was MetLife's first longevity swap of U.K. pension scheme liabilities. Aon was the lead adviser to the scheme for the transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company will provide reinsurance for longevity risk associated with approximately $3.5 billion of pension liabilities.

"We are pleased MetLife has been selected to reinsure these obligations. As MetLife's first pension scheme longevity swap transaction, this marks an important milestone in the evolution of our U.K. longevity reinsurance business and highlights MetLife's focus on innovation to meet the customers' needs," said Jay Wang, senior vice president and head of Risk Solutions with MetLife's Retirement & Income Solutions business.

"We are also delighted to have been able to build our relationships with Aon and Zurich in this market and are eager to continue the partnership to support pension scheme de-risking in a time of increased uncertainty," said Wang.

Tom Scott, Associate Partner in Aon's Risk Settlement Group, commented, "MetLife's entry into the reinsurance market supporting U.K. longevity swaps is fantastic news for pension schemes. MetLife adds substantial capacity and appetite to an already very busy sector. With continued high demand from pension schemes for longevity de-risking solutions, this is very welcome and we look forward to another busy year in 2022."

Greg Wenzerul, Head of Longevity Risk Transfer at Zurich adds, "We are delighted to have worked with MetLife on this latest deal. MetLife's entry to this market, and the specific features of this transaction, are positive for this market as a whole."

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 21:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
04:34pMETLIFE : Zurich complete $3.5bn longevity reinsurance transaction
PU
01/21Wolfe Research Initiates MetLife at Peer Perform, Sets Price Target at $70
MT
01/20Zurich Insurance UK Subsidiary Acts as Intermediary For MetLife's $3.5 Billion Longevit..
MT
01/20MetLife Unit Completes $3.5 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Deal in UK
MT
01/20MetLife in $3.5 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Deal
DJ
01/20MetLife, Zurich Complete $3.5bn Longevity Reinsurance Transaction
BU
01/13Today on Wall Street: Time for a new chapter?
01/13Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump
RE
01/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
01/12UBS Adjusts MetLife Price Target to $77 From $74, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 066 M - -
Net income 2021 6 060 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 55 189 M 55 189 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 65,61 $
Average target price 72,64 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.6.35%55 189
AXA5.08%74 580
PRUDENTIAL PLC2.39%48 359
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.64%41 584
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.23%40 261
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.22%39 199