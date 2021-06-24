Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
METLIFE : ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 3.048% SERIES C SENIOR COMPONENT DEBENTURES, TRANCHE 2

06/24/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
METLIFE ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 3.048% SERIES C SENIOR COMPONENT DEBENTURES, TRANCHE 2 NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2 (the 'Notes'), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full $500 million outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on July 23, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date').

The redemption price will be equal to the sum of (1) the present value, as of the Redemption Date, of all remaining scheduled principal and interest payments on the Notes from, but excluding, the Redemption Date through, and including, December 15, 2022 (not including any portion of such payments of interest that have accrued, or for which the regular record date has occurred, as of the Redemption Date), such present value to be calculated using discounting, on a semi-annual basis assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months, at a discount rate equal to the lesser of (i) the Treasury Rate (as defined in the indenture for the Notes) plus fifty (50) basis points and (ii) fifteen percent (15%); and (2) (without duplication) unpaid interest that has accrued on the Notes to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, all interest on the Notes will cease to accrue.

The Notes are held through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Notes will be made by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 17:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 578 M - -
Net income 2021 5 069 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 51 868 M 51 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,25 $
Average target price 68,85 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.26.20%51 868
AXA9.78%61 060
PRUDENTIAL PLC5.98%51 877
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.29.41%39 806
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.52%37 618
AFLAC INCORPORATED18.48%35 812