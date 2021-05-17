Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
METLIFE : ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK

05/17/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
METLIFE ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK NEW YORK, May 17, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its 5.250% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series C, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share ('Series C Preferred Stock'), at a redemption price of $1,000 per share. All outstanding shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be redeemed on the dividend payment date of June 15, 2021.

Regular quarterly dividends on the outstanding shares of the Series C Preferred Stock of $9.60602666 per share will be paid separately on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 28, 2021, due to the record date occurring on the holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the customary manner. Accordingly, the redemption price for the Series C Preferred Stock will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. On and after the redemption date, all dividends on the shares of Series C Preferred Stock will cease to accrue.

The Series C Preferred Stock is held through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series C Preferred Stock will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as redemption agent. The address for the redemption agent is as follows:

Computershare, Inc.
462 South Fourth Street
Suite 1600
Louisville, KY 40202

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:58:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
