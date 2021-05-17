METLIFE : DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS (Form 8-K)

METLIFE DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2021

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 - MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:





•Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company's floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).





•Quarterly dividend of $9.60602666 per share on the company's 5.250% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series C, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.





•Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).





•Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company's 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).





The above dividends will be payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 28, 2021, due to the record date occurring on the holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021.





For Media:

Meredith Hyland

212-578-9415

Meredith.Hyland@metlife.com





For Investors:

John Hall

212-578-7888

John.A.Hall@metlife.com









