Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METLIFE : DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS (Form 8-K)

05/17/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
METLIFE DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2021
PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 - MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

•Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company's floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

•Quarterly dividend of $9.60602666 per share on the company's 5.250% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series C, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share.

•Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).

•Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company's 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).

The above dividends will be payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Friday, May 28, 2021, due to the record date occurring on the holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021.

# # #

For Media:
Meredith Hyland
212-578-9415
Meredith.Hyland@metlife.com

For Investors:
John Hall
212-578-7888
John.A.Hall@metlife.com


About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as 'will,' are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the 'Risk Factors' MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:46:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about METLIFE, INC.
05:59pMETLIFE  : Declares second quarter 2021 preferred stock dividends
PU
05:59pMETLIFE  : Announces full redemption of series c preferred stock
PU
05:48pMETLIFE  : DECLARES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:45pMETLIFE INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pMETLIFE  : Announces Full Redemption of Series C Preferred Stock
BU
04:16pMETLIFE  : Declares Second Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
05/14METLIFE INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed officials manage to reassure investors
05/14TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, MetLife, Nielsen, Lowe's, Ryanair...
05/13METLIFE  : Credit Suisse Raises MetLife's PT to $68 from $55 After 'Robust' Q1 E..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 724 M - -
Net income 2021 4 993 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 57 690 M 57 690 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,54 $
Last Close Price 65,90 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.40.36%57 690
AXA17.24%66 254
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.44%55 537
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.93%42 426
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION15.59%42 005
AFLAC INCORPORATED26.96%38 374