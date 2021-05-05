Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MetLife, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
METLIFE : HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS JOHN HALL PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO

05/05/2021 | 11:23pm EDT
METLIFE HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS JOHN HALL PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO NEW YORK, May 05, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations John Hall has provided a first quarter 2021 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 03:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 710 M - -
Net income 2021 4 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 56 433 M 56 433 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.36.98%56 433
AXA21.85%67 924
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.77%54 713
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.28%42 227
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.33.46%40 363
AFLAC INCORPORATED24.53%37 307