METLIFE HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS JOHN HALL PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL UPDATE VIDEO
NEW YORK, May 05, 2021
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations John Hall has provided a first quarter 2021 financial update video.
The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.
Disclaimer
