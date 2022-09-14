Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:15 2022-09-14 am EDT
66.70 USD   +0.34%
06:28aMARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 14, 2022
MS
09/13Structured Settlements Claims Professionals Look to Insurance Companies and Brokers for Education and Training
BU
09/13NN Group to Sell Former MetLife Pension Business in Poland to Generali
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Announces New Dental Wellness Incentive to Reward Healthy Behaviors

09/14/2022 | 10:03am EDT
MetLife announced today the launch of a new Dental Wellness Incentive, designed to help employees make the most of their dental benefits by encouraging preventive care, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs, and promoting whole-person health. The provision rewards employees for positive oral health behavior - such as routine cleanings and exams - by increasing a member’s annual maximum and/or coinsurance percentages, and/or by reducing plan deductibles.

This new incentive will reward employees for prioritizing regular dental visits, which are important to one’s overall health. The new feature helps employees get more for their dental benefits, including health and financial incentives to make preventive visits more routine. By doing so, MetLife aims to support holistic wellness while helping employees find a long-term plan that fits their personal wellness needs. As part of this plan design enhancement:

  • Rewards are personalized, enabling each eligible member and their dependents to qualify and earn the incentive based on their preventive dental care visits during the previous year.
  • Based on dental claims that employees submit the previous year, richer benefits are given over time to employees and enrolled family members who may need more care in the future.
  • Benefits increase for up to three years giving employees additional motivation to utilize the incentive.
  • When the incentive is included in the group plan, employees can start earning incentives for use in the following year and they automatically renew each year.

“MetLife’s modern approach to dental benefits is designed to go beyond just dental care, helping care for employees’ total wellbeing,” said Chris Swanker, senior vice president, Dental at MetLife. “I’m pleased that MetLife has developed flexible options designed to deliver a dental benefits program that helps to protect employees, encourage better overall health, and reduce out-of-pocket costs. A smile can have a powerful effect, and we hope this plan can encourage positive dental behavior, and in turn, help employees boost both their holistic well-being and confidence.”

The added incentive to MetLife’s Dental Plan will begin rolling out between September 1 and November 1, 2022, for employers that have elected to include the incentive in their plan. To learn more about MetLife’s Dental Wellness Incentive, visit: metlife.com for more information or contact your MetLife representative to make MetLife’s Dental Wellness Incentive part of your plan.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
