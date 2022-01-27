Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference

01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2022 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, beginning at 8:45 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2022/idtMaB6j.cfm. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
01/26MetLife Named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
01/26Jefferies Starts MetLife at Buy With $74 Price Target
MT
01/22METLIFE : Zurich complete $3.5bn longevity reinsurance transaction
PU
01/21Wolfe Research Initiates MetLife at Peer Perform, Sets Price Target at $70
MT
01/20Zurich Insurance UK Subsidiary Acts as Intermediary For MetLife's $3.5 Billion Longevit..
MT
01/20MetLife Unit Completes $3.5 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Deal in UK
MT
01/20MetLife in $3.5 Billion Longevity Reinsurance Deal
DJ
01/20MetLife, Zurich Complete $3.5bn Longevity Reinsurance Transaction
BU
01/13Today on Wall Street: Time for a new chapter?
01/13Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump
RE
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 126 M - -
Net income 2021 6 060 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 55 567 M 55 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 66,06 $
Average target price 72,73 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.4.70%55 567
AXA6.28%75 042
PRUDENTIAL PLC-0.71%46 740
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.3.27%42 253
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.46%41 121
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.85%39 666