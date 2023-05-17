MetLife CEO to Speak at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference ​2023

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/metlife-2023. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until June 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.

