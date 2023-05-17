Advanced search
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
05-17-2023
51.70 USD   +5.25%
04:18pMetLife CEO to Speak at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference ​2023
BU
05/15MetLife Declares Second Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
05/12Lincoln National Names Andrew Rallis Chief Risk Officer
MT
MetLife CEO to Speak at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference ​2023

05/17/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://kvgo.com/bernstein-2023-39th-annual-sdc/metlife-2023. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until June 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68 828 M - -
Net income 2023 5 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 94 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 4,21%
Capitalization 37 617 M 37 617 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 49,12 $
Average target price 75,31 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-30.25%37 617
AXA6.54%71 293
AFLAC INCORPORATED-9.42%39 371
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.37%39 118
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.58%35 369
GENERALI12.97%30 766
