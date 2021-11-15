Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife : Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends - Form 8-K

11/15/2021 | 05:52pm EST
MetLife Declares Fourth Quarter 2021
Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 -MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

•Quarterly dividend of $0.25277777 per share on the company's floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).

•Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company's 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).

•Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company's 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).

The above dividends will be payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2021.
For Media: For Investors:
Meredith Hyland John Hall
(212) 578-9415 (212) 578-7888
Meredith.Hyland@metlife.com John.A.Hall@metlife.com

About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.




Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as "will," are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:49:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
