  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MetLife, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/16 04:00:01 pm EDT
63.62 USD   +0.32%
05/12MetLife Foundation Directs Corporate Art Funds to Underserved Creatives
BU
05/11Zurich Insurance's 1Q Gross Written Premiums Rose
DJ
05/09METLIFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Declares Second Quarter 2022 Preferred Stock Dividends

05/16/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has declared the following preferred stock dividends:

  • Quarterly dividend of $0.25555555 per share on the company’s floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, Series A, with a liquidation preference of $25 per share (NYSE: MET PRA).
  • Quarterly dividend of $351.5625 per share on the company’s 5.625% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series E, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.3515625 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRE).
  • Quarterly dividend of $296.875 per share on the company’s 4.75% non-cumulative preferred stock, Series F, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, represented by depositary shares each representing 1/1,000th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $0.296875 per depositary share (NYSE: MET PRF).

The above dividends will be payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2022.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 299 M - -
Net income 2022 4 878 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 51 574 M 51 574 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 63,42 $
Average target price 76,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
