MetLife : Earnings Document

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and the Year Ended December 31, 2022
Presented to Conform with the Presentation
Adopted for the First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement
*On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services-Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, as amended ("LDTI"), with a transition date of January 1, 2021. The results herein are updated to reflect the adoption of this LDTI guidance.
Table of Contents
METLIFE
As used in this QFS, "MetLife," "we" and "our" refer to MetLife, Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1999, its subsidiaries and affiliates. In this QFS, MetLife presents certain measures of its performance that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding for MetLife and its investors of MetLife's performance by highlighting the results of operations and the underlying profitability drivers of our business. See Appendix for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other financial disclosures.
GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
Unaudited (In millions)
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Revenues
Premiums
$
10,617
$
11,556
$
17,332
$
9,005
$
48,510
Universal life and investment-type product policy fees
Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.01
0.01
0.01
-
Add: Preferred stock redemption premium
-
-
-
-
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share
2.04
2.13
1.37
1.59
Less: Total notable items per diluted common share (2)
-
0.09
0.01
-
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, per diluted common share (2), (3)
$
2.04
$
2.04
$
1.36
$
1.59
For the Three Months Ended
Unaudited (In millions, except per share data)
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Notable items impacting adjusted earnings available to common shareholders (2):
Actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments
$
-
$
77
$
12
$
-
Total notable items
$
-
$
77
$
12
$
-
Notable items impacting adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share (2):
Actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments
$
-
$
0.09
$
0.01
$
-
Total notable items
$
-
$
0.09
$
0.01
$
-
Unaudited (In millions)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
See Appendix for further detail.
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
830.5
814.5
800.7
790.2
These notable items represent a positive (negative) impact to adjusted earnings available to common shareholders and adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share. The per share data for each notable item is calculated on a standalone basis and may not sum to total notable items. Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife's results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan, to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results. See Page A-2 for further detail.
Calculated on a standalone basis and may not equal (i) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share, less (ii) total notable items per diluted common share.
METLIFE
CORPORATE OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)
Unaudited
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Book value per common share (1)
$
47.39
$
37.52
$
32.48
$
33.45
Book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA (1)
$
52.97
$
52.30
$
52.04
$
54.30
For the Three Months Ended
Unaudited
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Return on MetLife, Inc.'s (2):
Common stockholders' equity
14.9 %
10.3 %
15.8 %
24.0 %
Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s (2):
Common stockholders' equity
16.0 %
20.3 %
15.9 %
19.5 %
Common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA
15.7 %
16.4 %
10.6 %
12.1 %
Common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) (3)
15.7 %
15.7 %
10.5 %
12.1 %
For the Three Months Ended
Unaudited (In millions)
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2022
Common shares outstanding, beginning of period
825.5
814.8
797.6
787.3
Share repurchases
(13.6)
(17.3)
(10.3)
(8.5)
Newly issued shares
2.9
0.1
-
0.3
Common shares outstanding, end of period
814.8
797.6
787.3
779.1
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
823.8
809.7
795.8
784.2
Dilutive effect of the exercise or issuance of stock-based awards
6.7
4.8
4.9
6.0
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
830.5
814.5
800.7
790.2
MetLife Policyholder Trust Shares
127.8
126.2
125.1
123.6
Calculated using common shares outstanding, end of period.
Annualized using quarter-to-date results. See Page A-3 for further detail.
Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife's results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan, to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results. Notable items can affect MetLife's results either positively or negatively. See Page A-2 for further detail.