  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
61.54 USD   +1.52%
04:44pMetlife : Earnings Document
PU
04:35pMetlife Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Barclays Adjusts MetLife's Price Target to $79 From $83, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
MetLife : Earnings Document

04/17/2023
Table of Contents

Historical Results*

Financial Supplement

Presented in a Revised Format

for the Quarters Ended

March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022,

September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Presented to Conform with the Presentation

Adopted for the First Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement

*On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2018-12, Financial Services-Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts, as amended ("LDTI"), with a transition date of January 1, 2021. The results herein are updated to reflect the adoption of this LDTI guidance.

Table of Contents

METLIFE

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

3

KEY ADJUSTED EARNINGS STATEMENT LINE ITEMS

5

EXPENSE DETAIL AND RATIOS

7

GAAP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

8

SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

9

U.S.

10

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

Group Benefits - Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

11

Retirement and Income Solutions - Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

12

Group Benefits - Other Expenses by Major Category; and Other Statistical Information

13

Retirement and Income Solutions - Future Policy Benefits and Policyholder Account Balances; Separate Account Liabilities; Synthetic GICs; and Longevity

14

Reinsurance

Retirement and Income Solutions - Other Expenses by Major Category; and Spread

15

ASIA

16

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

Adjusted Premiums, Fees and Other Revenues; Other Expenses by Major Category; Sales on a Constant Currency Basis; and Other Statistical Information

17

General Account Assets Under Management and Related Measures

18

LATIN AMERICA

19

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

Other Expenses by Major Category; Sales on a Constant Currency Basis; and Other Statistical Information

20

EMEA

21

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

Other Expenses by Major Category; and Other Statistical Information

22

METLIFE HOLDINGS

23

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders

Future Policy Benefits; Policyholder Account Balances; Market Risk Benefits; and Separate Account Liabilities

24

Other Expenses by Major Category; and Other Statistical Information

25

CORPORATE & OTHER

26

Statements of Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders; and Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders by Source

INVESTMENTS

27

Investment Portfolio Results by Asset Category and Annualized Yields

Summary of Fixed Maturity Securities Available-for-Sale by Sector and Quality Distribution; and Gross Unrealized Gains and Losses: Fixed Maturity Securities

28

Available-for-Sale

Summary of Mortgage Loans; and Summary of Commercial Mortgage Loans by Region and Property Type

29

Footnotes

30

APPENDIX

A-1

Reconciliation Detail

Notable Items

A-2

Equity Details, Book Value Details and Return on Equity

A-4

Adjusted Premiums, Fees and Other Revenues, Other Expenses and Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders - Constant Currency Basis

A-5

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures

A-6

Acronyms

A-9

1

Table of Contents

METLIFE

As used in this QFS, "MetLife," "we" and "our" refer to MetLife, Inc., a Delaware corporation incorporated in 1999, its subsidiaries and affiliates. In this QFS, MetLife presents certain measures of its performance that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding for MetLife and its investors of MetLife's performance by highlighting the results of operations and the underlying profitability drivers of our business. See Appendix for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other financial disclosures.

GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Unaudited (In millions)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Revenues

Premiums

$

10,617

$

11,556

$

17,332

$

9,005

$

48,510

Universal life and investment-type product policy fees

1,312

1,372

1,275

1,266

5,225

Net investment income

4,284

3,583

3,585

4,464

15,916

Other revenues

660

615

728

627

2,630

Net investment gains (losses)

(517)

(682)

(411)

350

(1,260)

Net derivative gains (losses)

(951)

(970)

(226)

(104)

(2,251)

Total revenues

15,405

15,474

22,283

15,608

68,770

Expenses

Policyholder benefits and claims

11,174

11,615

17,603

9,115

49,507

Policyholder liability remeasurement (gains) losses

(41)

(1)

136

20

114

Market risk benefit remeasurement (gains) losses

(1,440)

(757)

(965)

(512)

(3,674)

Interest credited to policyholder account balances

626

527

1,014

1,727

3,894

Policyholder dividends

199

194

158

155

706

Amortization of DAC and VOBA

475

458

441

457

1,831

Amortization of negative VOBA

(8)

(7)

(7)

(7)

(29)

Interest expense on debt

225

226

239

248

938

Other expenses, net of capitalization of DAC

2,260

2,231

2,249

2,379

9,119

Total expenses

13,470

14,486

20,868

13,582

62,406

Income (loss) before provision for income tax

1,935

988

1,415

2,026

6,364

Provision for income tax expense (benefit)

296

73

248

445

1,062

Net income (loss)

1,639

915

1,167

1,581

5,302

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

5

5

3

18

Net income (loss) attributable to MetLife, Inc.

1,634

910

1,162

1,578

5,284

Less: Preferred stock dividends

63

29

64

29

185

Preferred stock redemption premium

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders

$

1,571

$

881

$

1,098

$

1,549

$

5,099

Premiums, fees and other revenues

$

12,589

$

13,543

$

19,335

$

10,898

$

56,365

2

Table of Contents

METLIFE

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

For the Three Months Ended

Unaudited (In millions, except per share data)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders

$

1,571

$

881

$

1,098

$

1,549

Adjustments from net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders to adjusted earnings available to common shareholders:

Less: Net investment gains (losses)

(517)

(682)

(411)

350

Less: Net derivative gains (losses)

(951)

(970)

(226)

(104)

Less: Market risk benefit remeasurement gains (losses)

1,440

757

965

512

Less: Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

Less: Other adjustments to net income (loss) (1)

(271)

(396)

(435)

(317)

Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit

180

439

110

(149)

Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5

5

5

3

Add: Preferred stock redemption premium

-

-

-

-

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders

1,695

1,738

1,100

1,260

Less: Total notable items (2)

-

77

12

-

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items (2)

$

1,695

$

1,661

$

1,088

$

1,260

Net income (loss) available to MetLife, Inc.'s common shareholders per diluted common share

$

1.89

$

1.08

$

1.37

$

1.96

Less: Net investment gains (losses)

(0.62)

(0.84)

(0.51)

0.44

Less: Net derivative gains (losses)

(1.15)

(1.19)

(0.28)

(0.13)

Less: Market risk benefit remeasurement gains (losses)

1.73

0.93

1.21

0.65

Less: Goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

Less: Other adjustments to net income (loss)

(0.32)

(0.48)

(0.55)

(0.40)

Less: Provision for income tax (expense) benefit

0.22

0.54

0.14

(0.19)

Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.01

0.01

0.01

-

Add: Preferred stock redemption premium

-

-

-

-

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share

2.04

2.13

1.37

1.59

Less: Total notable items per diluted common share (2)

-

0.09

0.01

-

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders, excluding total notable items, per diluted common share (2), (3)

$

2.04

$

2.04

$

1.36

$

1.59

For the Three Months Ended

Unaudited (In millions, except per share data)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Notable items impacting adjusted earnings available to common shareholders (2):

Actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments

$

-

$

77

$

12

$

-

Total notable items

$

-

$

77

$

12

$

-

Notable items impacting adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share (2):

Actuarial assumption review and other insurance adjustments

$

-

$

0.09

$

0.01

$

-

Total notable items

$

-

$

0.09

$

0.01

$

-

Unaudited (In millions)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

  1. See Appendix for further detail.

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

830.5

814.5

800.7

790.2

  1. These notable items represent a positive (negative) impact to adjusted earnings available to common shareholders and adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share. The per share data for each notable item is calculated on a standalone basis and may not sum to total notable items. Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife's results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan, to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results. See Page A-2 for further detail.
  2. Calculated on a standalone basis and may not equal (i) adjusted earnings available to common shareholders per diluted common share, less (ii) total notable items per diluted common share.

3

Table of Contents

METLIFE

CORPORATE OVERVIEW (CONTINUED)

Unaudited

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Book value per common share (1)

$

47.39

$

37.52

$

32.48

$

33.45

Book value per common share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA (1)

$

52.97

$

52.30

$

52.04

$

54.30

For the Three Months Ended

Unaudited

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Return on MetLife, Inc.'s (2):

Common stockholders' equity

14.9 %

10.3 %

15.8 %

24.0 %

Adjusted return on MetLife, Inc.'s (2):

Common stockholders' equity

16.0 %

20.3 %

15.9 %

19.5 %

Common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI other than FCTA

15.7 %

16.4 %

10.6 %

12.1 %

Common stockholders' equity, excluding total notable items (excludes AOCI other than FCTA) (3)

15.7 %

15.7 %

10.5 %

12.1 %

For the Three Months Ended

Unaudited (In millions)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

Common shares outstanding, beginning of period

825.5

814.8

797.6

787.3

Share repurchases

(13.6)

(17.3)

(10.3)

(8.5)

Newly issued shares

2.9

0.1

-

0.3

Common shares outstanding, end of period

814.8

797.6

787.3

779.1

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

823.8

809.7

795.8

784.2

Dilutive effect of the exercise or issuance of stock-based awards

6.7

4.8

4.9

6.0

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

830.5

814.5

800.7

790.2

MetLife Policyholder Trust Shares

127.8

126.2

125.1

123.6

  1. Calculated using common shares outstanding, end of period.
  2. Annualized using quarter-to-date results. See Page A-3 for further detail.
  3. Notable items reflect the unexpected impact of events that affect MetLife's results, but that were unknown and that MetLife could not anticipate when it devised its business plan. Notable items also include certain items regardless of the extent anticipated in the business plan, to help investors have a better understanding of MetLife's results and to evaluate and forecast those results. Notable items can affect MetLife's results either positively or negatively. See Page A-2 for further detail.

4

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
