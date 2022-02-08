Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
MetLife Expands Its Innovative 360Health Solution Into Fourth Asian Market

02/08/2022 | 03:30pm EST
MetLife, one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management launched its 360Health solution in Bangladesh this month.

Bangladesh is the fourth Asian market to benefit from MetLife’s award-winning solution, which is already available to consumers in China, Korea, and Australia.

MetLife created 360Health in 2018 in response to insights gathered from close to 30,000 consumers who were worried about the burden serious illness like cancer, dementia or heart disease would bring upon them and their families.

Unlike most generic health and wellness solutions in Asia, 360Health focuses specifically on serious illness and combines insurance products with health services to help customers prevent, diagnose and manage serious illnesses through a simple and engaging experience.

The solution has been co-developed with leading-edge health-tech startups to ensure an intuitive, simplified, yet personalized experience. For example, in Korea, the 360Health app includes technology that enables users to accurately measure blood pressure and mental stress through their smartphone camera lens, while in China, 360Health offers an easy access “One Click Call” through WeChat.

In Bangladesh, customers can use the new app-based solution to perform a range of simple at-home health assessments, order medicines and other important health management devices, and to access free virtual medical consultations with both general practitioners and specialists. Australia’s 360Health solutions also include virtual access for our customers to leading specialists and medical practitioners, not just in the country but from around the world.

The launch of 360Health in Bangladesh comes amid increasing consumer concerns over healthcare and the financial burden of critical illness. In a recent survey MetLife Bangladesh commissioned with Neilson IQ, respondents cited “Keeping myself and my loved ones safe and protected” and “Cost and affordability of healthcare” as their top concerns.

“If the global pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our physical, mental and financial health simply cannot be taken for granted. We are expanding our unique 360Health solution into markets like Bangladesh as we recognize that people across Asia are increasingly prioritizing their health and wellbeing, and they are looking for a trusted partner and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance products to address their needs holistically,” said Sanjeev Kapur, Chief Marketing Officer, MetLife Asia.

“As a leading global life and health insurer, we have an opportunity to help consumers live confidently knowing they have a partner they can rely on to help them protect their health,” he added.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
