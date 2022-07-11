Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
62.11 USD   -0.83%
04:27pMETLIFE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pMetLife Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.50 Per Share, Payable Sept. 14 to Investors of Record on August 9
MT
04:17pMetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

07/11/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2022

METLIFE, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 1-15787 13-4075851

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

200 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10166-0188
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

212-578-9500

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.01 MET New York Stock Exchange
Floating Rate Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series A, par value $0.01 MET PRA New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 5.625% Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series E MET PRE New York Stock Exchange
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of 4.75% Non-CumulativePreferred Stock, Series F MET PRF New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.03.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On July 11, 2022, MetLife, Inc. (the "Company") issued $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "Senior Notes"). The Senior Notes were issued pursuant to the Senior Indenture, dated as of November 9, 2001 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1(a) to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2011), between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., (as successor in interest to J.P. Morgan Trust Company, National Association (as successor to Bank One Trust Company, N.A.)), as trustee (the "Trustee"), as supplemented by the Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of July 11, 2022, with respect to the Senior Notes (attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference).

The Senior Notes were offered and sold pursuant to the shelf registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-234761),filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 18, 2019, and a prospectus supplement related to the Senior Notes dated July 7, 2022 (filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933).

Item 8.01.

Other Events

On July 7, 2022, the Company entered into (i) an underwriting agreement (attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and incorporated herein by reference) and (ii) a pricing agreement (attached hereto as Exhibit 1.2 and incorporated herein by reference) (the "Pricing Agreement") relating to the sale of the Senior Notes, each among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I to the Pricing Agreement.

A copy of the opinion letter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, relating to the validity of the Senior Notes is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit
No.

Description of Exhibit

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated as of July 7, 2022, among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I to the Pricing Agreement.
1.2 Pricing Agreement, dated July 7, 2022, among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
4.1 Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of July 11, 2022, between the Company and the Trustee.
4.2 Form of Senior Note (included as Exhibit A to Exhibit 4.1 above).
5.1 Opinion Letter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP relating to the validity of the Senior Notes.
23.1 Consent of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above).
101 Pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T,the cover page is formatted in Inline XBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

METLIFE, INC.
Date: July 11, 2022 By:

/s/ Tamara L. Schock

Name: Tamara L. Schock
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

Metlife Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
04:27pMETLIFE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Bala..
AQ
04:23pMetLife Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.50 Per Share, Payable Sept. 14 to Investo..
MT
04:17pMetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend
BU
07/07UBS Lowers MetLife's Price Target to $74 From $77, Buy Rating Maintained
MT
07/06MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
07/06Evercore ISI Adjusts MetLife's Price Target to $80 From $81, Reiterates Outperform Rati..
MT
07/06Morgan Stanley Lowers MetLife's Price Target to $78 From $80, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
06/24METLIFE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24MetLife on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since February 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/23MetLife Releases Annual Sustainability Report
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 878 M - -
Net income 2022 4 723 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 50 931 M 50 931 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 62,63 $
Average target price 75,88 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.0.22%50 931
AXA-17.49%51 849
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.67%36 234
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.02%36 116
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.60%33 619
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.20%33 488