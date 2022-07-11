MetLife : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2022
METLIFE, INC.
Item 2.03.
Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
On July 11, 2022, MetLife, Inc. (the "Company") issued $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "Senior Notes"). The Senior Notes were issued pursuant to the Senior Indenture, dated as of November 9, 2001 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.1(a) to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2011), between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., (as successor in interest to J.P. Morgan Trust Company, National Association (as successor to Bank One Trust Company, N.A.)), as trustee (the "Trustee"), as supplemented by the Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of July 11, 2022, with respect to the Senior Notes (attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference).
The Senior Notes were offered and sold pursuant to the shelf registration statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-234761),filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on November 18, 2019, and a prospectus supplement related to the Senior Notes dated July 7, 2022 (filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933).
Item 8.01.
Other Events
On July 7, 2022, the Company entered into (i) an underwriting agreement (attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and incorporated herein by reference) and (ii) a pricing agreement (attached hereto as Exhibit 1.2 and incorporated herein by reference) (the "Pricing Agreement") relating to the sale of the Senior Notes, each among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I to the Pricing Agreement.
A copy of the opinion letter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, relating to the validity of the Senior Notes is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibit
No.
Description of Exhibit
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of July 7, 2022, among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I to the Pricing Agreement.
1.2
Pricing Agreement, dated July 7, 2022, among the Company and BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named therein.
4.1
Thirty-Sixth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of July 11, 2022, between the Company and the Trustee.
4.2
Form of Senior Note (included as Exhibit A to Exhibit 4.1 above).
5.1
Opinion Letter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP relating to the validity of the Senior Notes.
23.1
Consent of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1 above).
101
Pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T,the cover page is formatted in Inline XBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101).
