  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
72.84 USD   -0.53%
08:06aMetLife Investment Management Completes Acquisition of Affirmative Investment Management
BU
12/14Insider Sell: Metlife
MT
12/14Insider Sell: Metlife
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Investment Management Completes Acquisition of Affirmative Investment Management

12/15/2022 | 08:06am EST
MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced that it has completed the acquisition of Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager. Announced in August 2022, the transaction adds roughly $1.0 billion to MIM’s total assets under management.

“Completing the acquisition of AIM is an important milestone in advancing MIM’s commitment to sustainable investing and meeting the evolving ESG needs of our clients,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MIM and executive vice president and chief investment officer for MetLife. “We are excited to integrate AIM’s expertise across impact investing, verification, reporting, and engagement into MIM’s fundamental research-based public fixed income, private capital and real estate capabilities. Going forward, our clients will be presented with an even stronger set of investment offerings.”

AIM has won numerous ESG-related industry awards, most recently Best ESG Investment Fund: Fixed Income at the ESG Investing Awards 2022, Impact Asset Manager of the Year at the 2021 Australian Impact Investment Awards, and Impact Report of the Year (for investors) at the Environmental Finance Bond Awards in 2021.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of September 30, 2022, had $571.2 billion in total assets under management.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “going forward,” “seek” and “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 105 M - -
Net income 2022 2 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 57 151 M 57 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.17.19%57 151
AXA3.42%68 869
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.55%43 768
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-5.70%37 562
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.48%37 052
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.29%33 441