  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21 2022-12-12 am EST
72.31 USD   +0.17%
11:04aMetLife Investment Management Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for Second Consecutive Year
BU
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Inflation, -3-
DJ
12/09Inflation will not go down so easily
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Investment Management Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for Second Consecutive Year

12/12/2022 | 11:04am EST
MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it has been named a “2022 Best Place to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments. This marks MIM’s second consecutive year on the list.

“We are grateful for this continued recognition, which reflects the effort and dedication of the entire MIM team,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc. “MIM’s culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and commitment to our clients is without a doubt a product of our talented team of truly dedicated professionals.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey of employers and their employees. To evaluate MIM for inclusion on the list, they took into account a range of the company's policies, programs and practices that are designed to attract, retain and reward employees.

MIM employees have access to a holistic wellness program that spans mental, physical, social and financial well-being; a comprehensive offering of benefits geared toward health and wellness, financial protection and retirement savings; as well as company-wide programs specifically designed to recognize and reward exemplary work and efforts on the part of employees. It continues to deepen investment in career development, training and education opportunities at all levels and promote specific programs that foster innovation and experimentation.

“MIM is proud to offer the resources necessary for strong employee engagement and success,” Goulart said. “In addition, we offer the flexibility necessary to navigate an increasingly digital environment, as well as a wide array of professional opportunities for our talented associates to achieve a multitude of career goals.”

MIM believes in the power of a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that feels valued, respected and heard. This belief extends to MetLife’s public 2030 DEI commitments, which include originating $1 billion in investments that advance firms owned by women, minorities and disabled persons, including $500 million to diverse alternative investment managers and $500 million to diverse real estate sponsors.

MIM’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and dynamic inclusion networks provide employees dedicated space to gather and share experiences effectively fostering a more inclusive culture. Externally, MIM partners with key organizations committed to growing opportunities for women and individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and communities, such as Girls Who Invest, McKinsey’s Management Accelerator and Black Executive Leadership Program and Women’s Bond Club.

For more information on the Pensions & Investments “2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management” list and methodology, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of September 30, 2022, had $571.2 billion in total assets under management.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “believe,” “commit,” “continue,” and “seek” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 105 M - -
Net income 2022 2 421 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 56 641 M 56 641 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 72,19 $
Average target price 80,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.15.35%56 641
AXA4.45%68 793
AFLAC INCORPORATED19.82%43 500
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-6.35%37 304
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.44%36 715
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.33%33 288