Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Investment Management Provides Financing for $625 Million Timberland Transaction

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainably Managed Forests Provide Timber for Growing Housing Construction Market

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that it has placed long-term, first mortgage loans secured by approximately 832,000 acres of timberland and timber across the Southeastern United States. The financing allows Tamarack Timberlands LLC, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and whose assets are managed by Resource Management Service, LLC, to complete a $625 million redemption transaction and assume direct ownership of its timberland assets in the U.S. South.

“This milestone transaction is the result of working closely with the borrower to align long-term operational goals with long-term financing needs,” said Robert Merck, Global Head of Real Estate and Agriculture at MetLife Investment Management. “The deal highlights MetLife Investment Management’s commitment to financing borrowers who sustainably provide lumber and agricultural products.”

All forest assets in the transaction are third-party certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s (SFI) forest management standards. As a result, the financial returns are complementary to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) outcomes. The approach supports the protection of biodiversity, water and soil resources while contributing to climate change mitigation.

MIM’s Agricultural Strategies Group includes a team of loan officers with an average of 16 years’ experience in agricultural, agribusiness and timberland financing. The unit has regional offices in Germantown, Tenn., Overland Park, Kan. and Fresno, Calif.

“This transaction reflects MetLife Investment Management’s commitment to investing in assets that produce sustainable returns – both environmentally and economically,” said Greg Gallaway, Managing Director and head of the Agricultural Strategies group at MetLife Investment Management.

About MetLife Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), is a global public fixed income, private capital and real estate investment manager providing tailored investment solutions to institutional investors worldwide. MetLife Investment Management provides public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, funds and other institutional clients with a range of bespoke investment and financing solutions that seek to meet a range of long-term investment objectives and risk-adjusted returns over time. MetLife Investment Management has over 150 years of investment experience and, as of December 31, 2021, had $669 billion in total assets under management.1

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

1Total AUM is comprised of all MetLife general account and separate account assets and unaffiliated/third party assets, at estimated fair value, managed by MIM.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about METLIFE, INC.
08:33aMetLife Investment Management Provides Financing for $625 Million Timberland Transactio..
BU
02/11MetLife Mulls US Variable Annuity Business Sale
MT
02/11MetLife Reportedly Explores Sale of Variable Annuity Business
CI
02/11MetLife Reportedly Looking Into Selling US Variable Annuity Book
MT
02/08METLIFE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08MetLife Expands Its Innovative 360Health Solution Into Fourth Asian Market
BU
02/08MetLife Expands Its Innovative 360Health Solution into Fourth Asian Market
CI
02/08Seven in Ten Plan Sponsors Are Concerned about the Impact of Market Volatility on Those..
BU
02/07METLIFE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04RBC Raises Price Target on MetLife to $77 From $74, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 444 M - -
Net income 2021 6 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,87x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 58 635 M 58 635 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 71,03 $
Average target price 73,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.13.67%58 635
AXA8.54%77 464
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.75%45 154
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.10.74%45 103
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.85%42 591
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.69%41 985