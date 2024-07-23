July 23, 2024

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Nicole Petrosino has joined the company as vice president, U.S. Government Relations, effective July 22, 2024. She will serve as a senior member of the U.S. government relations team and lead the company's advocacy efforts on retirement and financial services policies. Petrosino is based in Washington, D.C., and will report to Chris Rosello, head of U.S. Government Relations.

"Nicole has a proven track record of building strong relationships with policymakers and stakeholders, and a deep understanding of the financial services industry," said Rosello. "She will be a valuable asset to MetLife as we continue to advocate for policies that support our customers and our business."

Petrosino joins MetLife from LPL Financial, where she most recently served as senior vice president for Government Relations.

Previously, Petrosino held the role of vice president in the Government Relations Office at Mastercard and worked in the Office of Government Relations at TIAA-CREF. She also held positions in the Administration for President George W. Bush, serving as a director in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs and a legislative assistant in the Office of Management and Budget. Additionally, Petrosino worked in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the State Department, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Petrosino's career began on Capitol Hill. She earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the Catholic University of America.