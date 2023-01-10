Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:55:26 2023-01-10 am EST
71.33 USD   -0.01%
11:10aMetLife Named One of America's Most Just Companies
BU
06:06aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
01/09The return of optimism
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Named One of America's Most Just Companies

01/10/2023 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies for the third year in a row by JUST Capital. MetLife earned the top spot in the insurance sector. The “JUST 100” is a comprehensive ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for how we deploy the strength of our people, products, services and investments in support of our sustainability commitments,” said MetLife Chief Sustainability Officer Jon Richter. “To be recognized with the top spot in our industry reinforces the impact we can make as we help all of our stakeholders build a more confident future.”

Through vigorous analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates U.S. corporations on how they perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including: creating jobs in the U.S.; paying a fair, living wage; acting with integrity at the leadership level; supporting workforce retention and training; protecting worker health and safety; providing benefits and work-life balance; protecting customer privacy; and minimizing pollution.

Other recent examples of MetLife’s recognition include:

  • Newsweek magazine’s 2023 list of America’s “Most Responsible Companies”
  • The 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – North America
  • Fortune magazine’s 2022 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies”

To learn more about what MetLife does to make a positive impact for all stakeholders, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. To view the 2023 “JUST 100” list, visit justcapital.com/rankings.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about METLIFE, INC.
11:10aMetLife Named One of America's Most Just Companies
BU
06:06aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
01/09The return of optimism
MS
01/09Goldman Sachs Downgrades MetLife to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $78 From ..
MT
01/09Analyst recommendations: BT Group, Hilton WorldWide, J.B. Hunt, ..
MS
01/06Metlife Inc : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Bala..
AQ
01/06JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on MetLife to $80 From $77, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
01/04MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call
BU
2022MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
BU
2022Insider Sell: Metlife
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 77 069 M - -
Net income 2022 2 397 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 55 974 M 55 974 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 71,34 $
Average target price 81,07 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.1.67%55 974
AXA5.18%70 295
AFLAC INCORPORATED-0.68%44 427
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.60%41 634
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-1.21%36 160
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.07%34 577