MetLife : Named to World's Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life and health insurers were included on the annual snapshot of the best-regarded companies.

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts across nine categories, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its respective industry to be listed.

“In a year that tested our resilience and character like no other, our employees seized the opportunity to live our purpose and deliver for our stakeholders,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “I am so proud of everything they have done – this recognition belongs to them.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

