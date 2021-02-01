Log in
MetLife, Inc.

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
Summary 
Summary

MetLife : Named to World's Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

02/01/2021 | 09:33am EST
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life and health insurers were included on the annual snapshot of the best-regarded companies.

Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts across nine categories, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its respective industry to be listed.

“In a year that tested our resilience and character like no other, our employees seized the opportunity to live our purpose and deliver for our stakeholders,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “I am so proud of everything they have done – this recognition belongs to them.”

Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 980 M - -
Net income 2020 6 357 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 43 333 M 43 333 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,64 $
Last Close Price 48,15 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METLIFE, INC.2.56%43 333
AXA-6.21%53 096
PRUDENTIAL PLC-12.95%41 748
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.03%35 079
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.60%31 736
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.0.27%30 952
