    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
MetLife Named to World's Most Admired Companies List by Fortune Magazine

02/02/2022 | 10:31am EST
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2022 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies.

To identify companies that have the strongest reputations across industries, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry to survey industry executives, directors, and analysts on nine categories, from investment value and quality of management to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“We are pleased to be named one of the most admired companies in the life insurance industry,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “Our people are proud to live our purpose, deliver for our customers, and make a positive difference in our communities. This recognition belongs to them.”

Additional details about the rankings are available at Fortune.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 444 M - -
Net income 2021 6 158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,46x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 57 275 M 57 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Jacki Goldstein Chief Medical Officer
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.8.96%57 275
AXA7.91%75 923
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.06%45 612
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.5.02%42 967
AFLAC INCORPORATED7.71%41 604
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.45%40 770