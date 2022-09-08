Log in
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-09-08 am EDT
66.59 USD   +0.63%
10:03aMetLife Names Ben Cushman Head of Global Regulatory Policy
BU
09:45aJefferies & Co. Adjusts MetLife's Price Target to $74 From $72, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
09/07MetLife Seeks M&A
CI
MetLife Names Ben Cushman Head of Global Regulatory Policy

09/08/2022 | 10:03am EDT
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Ben Cushman has been appointed as the head of Global Regulatory Policy. Cushman will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Susan Greenwell, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations.

“Ben brings strong financial acumen and deep experience creating strategies that advance MetLife’s advocacy efforts across a wide range of financial issues,” said Greenwell. “His expanded leadership role will benefit our regulatory strategy greatly.”

Prior to this appointment, Cushman served as vice president on MetLife’s International Government Relations team, leading U.S.-based advocacy for MetLife’s businesses in Asia. In that role, he represented MetLife’s interests before relevant U.S. administrative agencies, foreign government and regulatory officials, and trade associations.

Prior to joining MetLife, Cushman served in a variety of leadership roles with the U.S. Treasury Department for more than a decade across three U.S. administrations. He was deputy director of the International Banking and Securities Markets Office, focused on coordination across U.S. regulatory agencies and international standard setting bodies to implement the historic regulatory reforms that followed the global financial crisis. He was a key member of the team steering Treasury’s engagement with China during two U.S. administrations, including serving as lead on financial services negotiations. He also served in Singapore as Treasury’s representative in Southeast Asia.

Cushman holds degrees from Duke University and Johns Hopkins and is a CFA Charterholder.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 69 857 M - -
Net income 2022 2 903 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 52 778 M 52 778 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 66,17 $
Average target price 76,19 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.5.89%52 778
AXA-9.41%54 382
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.23%38 458
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.51%35 630
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.68%32 426
PRUDENTIAL PLC-28.00%28 803