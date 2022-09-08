MetLife Names Ben Cushman Head of Global Regulatory Policy

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Ben Cushman has been appointed as the head of Global Regulatory Policy. Cushman will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Susan Greenwell, senior vice president and head of Global Government Relations.

“Ben brings strong financial acumen and deep experience creating strategies that advance MetLife’s advocacy efforts across a wide range of financial issues,” said Greenwell. “His expanded leadership role will benefit our regulatory strategy greatly.”

Prior to this appointment, Cushman served as vice president on MetLife’s International Government Relations team, leading U.S.-based advocacy for MetLife’s businesses in Asia. In that role, he represented MetLife’s interests before relevant U.S. administrative agencies, foreign government and regulatory officials, and trade associations.

Prior to joining MetLife, Cushman served in a variety of leadership roles with the U.S. Treasury Department for more than a decade across three U.S. administrations. He was deputy director of the International Banking and Securities Markets Office, focused on coordination across U.S. regulatory agencies and international standard setting bodies to implement the historic regulatory reforms that followed the global financial crisis. He was a key member of the team steering Treasury’s engagement with China during two U.S. administrations, including serving as lead on financial services negotiations. He also served in Singapore as Treasury’s representative in Southeast Asia.

Cushman holds degrees from Duke University and Johns Hopkins and is a CFA Charterholder.

