Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MetLife, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MET   US59156R1086

METLIFE, INC.

(MET)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
54.30 USD   -3.23%
04:16pMetLife Names Bryan Boudreau New Global Chief Actuary
BU
03:30pExclusive-N. American fixed income group won't take legal action over Credit Suisse AT1 fiasco-source
RE
03/21Metlife - can employers afford not to care
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MetLife Names Bryan Boudreau New Global Chief Actuary

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Bryan Boudreau has been named executive vice president and Global Chief Actuary, effective May 11, 2023. Boudreau will report to Chief Financial Officer John McCallion. In this role, Boudreau will lead a global team that uses valuations, experience studies, pricing, modeling, asset and liability management and other actuarial functions to ensure MetLife meets its obligations to customers and shareholders.

Boudreau succeeds Andy Rallis, who will retire effective May 10, 2023, after a 39-year career at MetLife – including 11 years as Global Chief Actuary.

“Our actuarial team plays a critical role on the front line evaluating the potential financial impacts of uncertainty and risk exposure,” said McCallion. “I want to sincerely thank Andy for his invaluable contributions and leadership over the years, and welcome Bryan into the role. Bryan brings deep expertise in the field, including valuable skills and experience that will help ensure we continue to successfully meet our commitments to our stakeholders – including our shareholders and customers who place their trust in us every day.”

Boudreau currently serves as U.S. Chief Actuary and head of Global Asset Liability Management at MetLife. His responsibilities include overseeing all actuarial functions for MetLife in the U.S., including liability valuation and asset liability management. Boudreau worked at MetLife earlier in his career and re-joined the company in 2013. Prior to MetLife, Boudreau held leadership and advisory positions at New York Life Insurance Company, Mercer Investments, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays Capital. He began his career as a pension consultant at Hewitt Associates. He is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and is a CFA® charterholder.

"I’m privileged to have been a part of this organization for almost a quarter of its history and to have led the actuarial organization for more than a decade,” said Rallis. “On a bedrock of integrity, our actuaries have consistently deployed cutting-edge analytics to allow management to make the best decisions possible, carefully balancing risk and reward against a background of constantly shifting regulation."

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “continue” and “will” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any of these statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about METLIFE, INC.
04:16pMetLife Names Bryan Boudreau New Global Chief Actuary
BU
03:30pExclusive-N. American fixed income group won't take legal action over Credit Suisse AT1..
RE
03/21Metlife - can employers afford not to care
AQ
03/21US life Q4'22 earnings recap - Genworth bucks trend as overall revenues fall
AQ
03/20Can Employers Afford Not to Care?
BU
03/16MetLife Investment Management Achieves 40% Growth in Total Agricultural Mortgage Loan A..
BU
03/15MetLife Down Over 5%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Dat..
DJ
03/14MetLife Named One of America's Most Just Companies
AQ
03/13MetLife on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/10MetLife Honored as a Member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METLIFE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 69 282 M - -
Net income 2023 5 830 M - -
Net Debt 2023 94 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,42x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 43 449 M 43 449 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart METLIFE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MetLife, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METLIFE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 56,11 $
Average target price 79,88 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel A. Khalaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. McCallion Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Bill Pappas Executive VP & Head-Global Technology & Operations
Pawan Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METLIFE, INC.-22.47%43 449
AXA5.55%73 787
AFLAC INCORPORATED-12.25%38 649
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.75%35 953
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.28%33 088
GENERALI8.88%29 994
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer