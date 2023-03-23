MetLife Names Bryan Boudreau New Global Chief Actuary

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Bryan Boudreau has been named executive vice president and Global Chief Actuary, effective May 11, 2023. Boudreau will report to Chief Financial Officer John McCallion. In this role, Boudreau will lead a global team that uses valuations, experience studies, pricing, modeling, asset and liability management and other actuarial functions to ensure MetLife meets its obligations to customers and shareholders.

Boudreau succeeds Andy Rallis, who will retire effective May 10, 2023, after a 39-year career at MetLife – including 11 years as Global Chief Actuary.

“Our actuarial team plays a critical role on the front line evaluating the potential financial impacts of uncertainty and risk exposure,” said McCallion. “I want to sincerely thank Andy for his invaluable contributions and leadership over the years, and welcome Bryan into the role. Bryan brings deep expertise in the field, including valuable skills and experience that will help ensure we continue to successfully meet our commitments to our stakeholders – including our shareholders and customers who place their trust in us every day.”

Boudreau currently serves as U.S. Chief Actuary and head of Global Asset Liability Management at MetLife. His responsibilities include overseeing all actuarial functions for MetLife in the U.S., including liability valuation and asset liability management. Boudreau worked at MetLife earlier in his career and re-joined the company in 2013. Prior to MetLife, Boudreau held leadership and advisory positions at New York Life Insurance Company, Mercer Investments, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays Capital. He began his career as a pension consultant at Hewitt Associates. He is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and is a CFA® charterholder.

"I’m privileged to have been a part of this organization for almost a quarter of its history and to have led the actuarial organization for more than a decade,” said Rallis. “On a bedrock of integrity, our actuaries have consistently deployed cutting-edge analytics to allow management to make the best decisions possible, carefully balancing risk and reward against a background of constantly shifting regulation."

